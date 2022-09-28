NaVi Valorant Looking to Sign Former Masters Winners

Natus Vincere (NAVI) looks to sign members from the Valorant Masters Winning team FPX. Every player is in talks, except for Ardiis.

The Master’s Winners FPX is in talks with the CS GO Major Winner NAVI to bring in some of their whole Valorant rosters. The players will switch from FPX to NAVI.

Every player, including the head coach, is in talks to transfer over to NAVI. However, ardiis might sign with some other organization or explore opportunities in other teams.

The fans of NAVI and FPX are hoping that everyone switches over, including ardiis, so the team stays dominant under a different banner.

🚨 @natusvincere are in advanced discussions to acquire the @FPX_Esports roster. Ardiis could potentially miss out but NAVI are hopeful to add him as well, per @GeorgeCGed pic.twitter.com/f9A6sgHowv — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) September 26, 2022



The tweet above confirms suspicions of ardiis missing out, but Natus Vincere hopes to acquire the outspoken star player.

But people are wondering why NAVI would take the whole roster. And what about their current roster? Let’s look at what they did in preparation for this role.

What is Natus Vincere doing and why?

Since FPX is showing signs of being one of the best Valorant pro teams in EMEA, NAVI is looking to take advantage of it.

Getting good players like Zyppan, Shao, Suygetsu, ardiis, and Ange1 will fix NAVI’s pro-Valorant team and bring back the organization’s reputation.

NAVI is a feared organization in CS GO, but in Valorant, it lacks the team coordination and star power to make it to the top. FPX players switching over can quickly provide that for NAVI.

To make up for the newly acquired team, NAVI has put Cloud and ssk7 from the current team to back up and reserve spots. Only time will tell what will happen to both players.

Another reason NAVI is looking to buy FPX is that they need a solid team for the upcoming franchising leagues and VCT competitions in 2023.

The season is far away, but every organization will have a distinct advantage if they start preparing early. NAVI’s reputation hangs in the balance with this sudden roster change.

