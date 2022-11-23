CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day 1 results: Schedule for day 2 and updated bracket

Following in the wake of a turbulent major, CS:GO is back with the Blast Premier Fall Final. Eight teams will go head-to-head in the penultimate tournament of the year for a slice of the $425,000 prize pool. Additionally, the last few spots of the Blast World Final in Abu Dhabi will be decided here. While FaZe Clan looked renewed after an early major exit, G2 stumbled out the gate. On the other hand, NAVI and Team Liquid put up dominant performances to win their opening games.

Here’s how day one of the tournament panned out.

Also read: NFS Unbound official PC system requirements and global unlock times revealed

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day two schedule

Day one results

Group A

FaZe Clan vs. OG: FaZe Clan wins 2-0, OG moves to the lower bracket

Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas: Heroic wins 2-1, Ninjas in Pyjamas moves to the lower bracket

Group B

Natus Vincere vs. Fluxo: NAVI wins 2-0, Fluxo moves to the lower bracket

G2 vs. Team Liquid: Team Liquid wins 2-0, G2 moves to the lower bracket

Day two matchups and timing

OG vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (10:00 CET): Group A lower bracket elimination game

FaZe Clan vs. Heroic (13:00 CET): Group A upper final. The winner moves on to the semifinals, loser plays in the quarterfinals

Fluxo vs. G2 (16:00 CET): Group B lower bracket elimination game

NAVI vs. Team Liquid (19:00 CET): Group B upper final. The winner moves on to the semifinals, loser plays in the quarterfinals

Tomorrow, two teams will depart from the tournament. While the timings listed above are accurate, Blast runs on an accelerated schedule. This means that if a match ends early, the next game will be brought forward. Fans should stay tuned over at twitch.tv/blastpremier to keep up with all the games.