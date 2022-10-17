CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 Europe schedule, teams invited, bracket, and where to watch

As the last event before the Rio Major, all eyes are on the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown for some CS:GO action.

With the North American and European segments scheduled together, fans have four days of CS to look forward to. Starting on October 19, the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown will be providing single-elimination matches until October 22, 2022. Every game will be a best-of-three and the tournament features no group stage. Eight teams from each region will be fighting for a single BLAST Fall Final spot.

After failing to qualify for the Rio Major, all eyes will be on Astralis as they look to right their ship. The squad will be playing with a stand-in in the form of Mistr. The academy team member will be filling in for k0nfig who recently announced his departure from the squad. Hot on their heels is an in-form Team Vitality who recently clinched the ESL Pro League Season 16 title. With a $67,500 prize pool and a ticket to the Fall Final in Copenhagen, all eight squads will be gunning for the win.

Here’s everything fans need to know ahead of the BLAST Premier EU Fall Showdown.

CS:GO BLAST Premier EU Fall Showdown match timings, bracket, and more details

YES, we’re live next week. So here is our full line-up for Fall Showdown 2022 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/rkVVrarRMW — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) October 14, 2022

Eight teams have qualified for the BLAST Premier EU Fall Showdown:

Astralis

Team Vitality

Heroic

BIG

TYLOO

ECSTATIC

Sangal Esports

Eternal Fire

Team Vitality is the clear favorite for this tournament. After a dominant ESL Pro League Season 16, the international squad will be carrying a lot of momentum into the tournament. Astralis on the other hand must rebound after a disappointing RMR that saw them eliminated from the major. Considering that their star rifler k0nfig recently left the team, the squad will be fielding a stand-in and a new coach.

BIG and Eternal Fire are the dark horses of the tournament with a lot to prove. The Tabsen-led BIG squad has arguably been underperforming considering the firepower on the team and will be itching to get to the top. The Turkish Eternal Fire was a reassembly of sorts of the Space Soldiers team that had a decent run in 2017 but eventually disbanded. With only one spot for the Fall Final up for grabs, every team will be giving it their all.

The playoffs are scheduled to run from October 19 to October 22, 2022:

Quarterfinals:

Team Vitality vs. TYLOO (October 19, 10:30 AM ET)

Eternal Fire vs. Astralis (October 19, 1:30 PM ET)

BIG vs. Sangal Esports (October 20, 10:30 AM ET)

ECSTATIC vs. Heroic (October 20, 1:30 PM ET)

Semifinals:

Semifinal 1 – Winner of Team Vitality vs. TYLOO against the winner of Eternal Fire vs. Astralis (October 21, 1:30 PM ET)

Semifinal 2 – Winner of BIG vs. Sangal Esports against the winner of ECSTATIC vs. Heroic (October 22, 10:30 AM ET)

Grand final:

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. winner of semifinal 2 (October 23, 1:30 PM ET)

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown will be broadcast on twitch.tv/blastpremier and youtube.com/BLASTPremier/live