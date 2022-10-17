CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 North America schedule, teams invited, bracket, and where to watch

A week after the CS:GO Rio RMR, it’s nearly time for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown that kicks off on October 19, 2022.

Set as a final qualifier for November’s BLAST Fall Final, the showdown will feature eight teams from each region. Every match will be played in a single-elimination bracket in a best-of-three format. Unlike other tournaments where the top two qualify for the big stage, only one team from each region will make it this time. While the $67,500 prize pool isn’t as large as other tournaments, the real prize is a spot at the Fall Final.

With Evil Geniuses and 00Nation participating in the tournament, the competition will be fierce. Former Major winners Autimatic and Coldzera will be looking to reclaim their former glory by making it to the Fall Finals in Copenhagen. Here’s the complete bracket and all the other details you need to know ahead of the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 NA event breakdown

YES, we’re live next week. So here is our full line-up for Fall Showdown 2022 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/rkVVrarRMW — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) October 14, 2022

The eight teams that have qualified for the NA Fall Showdown are:

Complexity Gaming Evil Geniuses 00Nation MIBR Sharks Esports VERTEX Esports Club LOS + oNe Fluxo

While MIBR, 00Nation, and Sharks were invited to the tournament, the others had to grind their way through other events. The favorites to make it through are Evil Geniuses and 00Nation who recently qualified for the IEM Rio Major. Carrying the momentum into this tournament, both squads are vying for the top spot and a ticket to the fall final. Complexity Gaming on the other hand narrowly missed out on qualifying for the major and will be looking to set things right in the Fall Showdown.

The bracket and schedule for the event are as follows:

Quarterfinals:

Sharks vs. Complexity (October 19, 4:30 PM ET)

LOS + oNe vs. MIBR (October 20, 4:30 PM ET)

Evil Geniuses vs. Fluxo (October 21, 1:30 PM ET)

VERTEX Esports Club vs. 00Nation (October 21, 4:30 PM ET)

Semifinals:

Semifinal 1 – Winner of Sharks vs. Complexity against the winner of LOS + oNe vs. MIBR (October 22, 1:30 PM ET)

Semifinal 2 – Winner of Evil Geniuses vs. Fluxo against the winner of VERTEX Esports Club vs. 00Nation (October 22, 4:30 PM ET)

Grand final:

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. winner of semifinal 2 (October 23, 4:30 PM ET)

Viewers can catch the event over at twitch.tv/blastpremier or youtube.com/BLASTPremier/live