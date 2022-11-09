CS:GO IEM Rio Major Champions Stage quarter-finals schedule: Playoffs bracket for November 10 and 11

The Legends Stage of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major has concluded and the eight playoff teams have been decided. The first teams to make it through were Furia and Cloud9, maintaining a flawless 3-0 record. Shockingly, former champion FaZe Clan was eliminated fairly early alongside a limping Team Vitality. Moving on through in the 3-1 bracket were Outsiders, Heroic and fnatic. Coming down to the do-or-die 2-2 bracket, NAVI, MOUZ, and Team Spirit have prevailed over their competitors.

Here’s the full bracket for day one and two of the IEM Rio Champions Stage.

Furia and NAVI go head-to-head in the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Champions Stage

Qualified teams

Furia

Cloud9

Outsiders

MOUZ

fnatic

Team Spirit

NAVI

Heroic

Day one schedule (Thursday, November 10)

Quarter-final 1 at 18:00 CET: Outsiders vs. fnatic

Quarter-final 2 at 21:30 CET: MOUZ vs. Cloud9

Day two schedule (Friday, November 11)

Quarter-final 3 at 18:00 CET: Spirit vs. Heroic

Quarter-final 4 at 21:30 CET: NAVI vs. Furia

Probably one of the biggest takeaways from the Champions Stage bracket is the absence of some big names. For those who weren’t able to catch the entire Legends Stage, FaZe Clan, Vitality, and ENCE are missing. Crashing out before the playoffs, reigning champions FaZe fell down to the 0-3 bracket and left unceremoniously. However, this Major gave rise to some unlikely storylines with underdogs like MOUZ and fnatic making it through.

The standout game of the playoffs is undoubtedly NAVI vs. Furia. Brazilian heroes Furia will have their home crowd backing them all the way as Electronic and co. look to topple them. S1mple will go head-to-head with arT’s AWP to determine who moves on to the semifinals. Over in the other bracket, fnatic will be looking to continue their resurgence and topple a formidable looking Outsiders. Fans can catch all the CS:GO action over at twitch.tv/esl_csgo or the numerous community streams available on Twitch.