CS:GO star s1mple extends NAVI contract till 2025

Arguably the biggest CS:GO star, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, has signed a fresh three-year contract with his current team NAVI.

Ukrainian star s1mple has just signed a long-term contract with his organization Natus Vincere, cementing his future in the sport. The 25-year-old Major winner joined the squad in August 2016 and hasn’t moved since. Over the years the player has earned over 20 MVP medals, a major title, and the Intel Grand Slam. Considered one of the most decorated players in the sport, s1mple and his team have taken the Natus Vincere organization to great heights.

The move was announced on Twitter and on NAVI’s official blog. Formerly crowned the world’s best player as per rankings, the Ukranian star will be looking to continue his good form in the coming years.

Natus Vincere CS:GO team to retain s1mple for three more years

Despite losing their in-game leader Boombl4 earlier this year, NAVI has managed to steady the ship and post decent performances. While their title count has slowed down, the team is in good form with IGL Electronic calling for the team. S1mple’s stellar performance has netted them the Blast Premier: Spring Finals 2022 title so far. With their eyes set firmly on the Rio Major, NAVI will be looking to repeat their Major success from Stockholm.

Thanking his organization for the support and show of faith, s1mple shared the following statement on Twitter:

“Thank you for your trust. Time to achieve even better memorable results. Thanks to all the fans for your support and don’t forget to support Ukraine in such a difficult time.”

With the latest contract in place, s1mple will have completed nine years in the organization by the end of it. Over the years, s1mple has been crowned the #1 player in the world twice, with only ZywOo breaking his streak. With a firm contract in place, it is evident that NAVI is building its roster with s1mple as one of the foundations.