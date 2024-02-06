Despite Training Hard, N3on Almost Gets Knocked Out Trying to Box an 11-Year-Old

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama has been quite proud of his recently acquired boxing skills but a recent spar with an 11-year-old showed otherwise. N3on was pushed to boxing by his friend Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Samantha “Sam” Frank. As expected, it turned out to be a great distraction and gave the streamer the intent to achieve something greater.

Although he was only a few weeks into training, N3on had recently planned to livestream his boxing journey. The controversial streamer was accompanied by Sneako and Bryce Hall, a TikTok star and YouTuber to a boxing gym. They were allocated a separate professional ring for their content while the location was packed with children training to become pro boxers.

The Kick streamer’s first opponent turned out to be a kid and they were supposed to box for a single two-minute round. The streamer looked confident as he spoke to his opponent claiming, “I pray for your nose man, I am telling you right now I am going to piece you up.” However, the kid turned out to be a boxing prodigy, and just a few seconds into the spar, he hit N3on with a remarkable combination that almost knocked the streamer out.

N3on almost got knocked out in boxing against an 11-year-old kid pic.twitter.com/TTQsB1j5E1 — Clips Central (@StreamersClipss) February 6, 2024

Surprisingly, the Kick streamer did make a comeback. He threw a few jabs and punches at the kid but they were not enough. He was fortunate enough not to get knocked out as he survived 2 minutes of fierce blows. Rangesh was impressed by the kid’s fighting skills, gave him a close hug, and declared him the winner.

Sneako shows remarkable improvement in the sport

After N3on had faced off against the child prodigy, the team moved on to their personal training. Sneako and Rangesh took turns sparring Bryce Hall as he had little experience in both boxing and bare-knuckle boxing. Although N3on had a lot of room for improvement, Sneako was much better than what fans expected.

SNEAKO spars Bryce Hall pic.twitter.com/fEBgEqKUQ1 — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) February 6, 2024

The bout between Sneako and Bryce Hall comprised just one two-minute round with both wearing headgear. The Rumble streamer was capable of pulling a few jabs, combinations, and body shots. He was also quick on his feet, but as pointed out by his fans, had to improve his head movement. Although the streamer moved his body, his head was still, and an easy target. Bryce Hall was also seen taking advantage of his still head as he pulled off a few face shots.

He’s getting better but where’s the damn head movement — MOSSAD AGENT (@godthinketh) February 6, 2024

N3on’s fans were excited to see more boxing content. They prayed for N3on to fall in love with the sport. On the other hand, people were impressed by the kid’s performance. They claimed if the kid were taller, N3on would have been knocked out in an instant. Fans also thoroughly enjoyed Sneako’s development in the sport. They exclaimed how much he had improved from before. Twitter users also urged Sneako to improve his head movement and urged him to be swifter on his feet.