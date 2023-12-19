“I Feel Safe Behind a Screen” – N3on Apologizes to Dana White and Donald Trump for the Unnecessary Outburst

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, a celebrated Kick live streamer and YouTuber recently came forward after realizing his blunders and thereby making an apology video to Dana White, Donald Trump, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, Samantha “Sam” Frank, and all others he had hurt verbally and emotionally in the past. For a short context, N3on is one of the most controversial streamers on Kick known for his eccentric behavior, actions, and colorful language.

Advertisement

The streaming sensation started as a regular gaming streamer and YouTuber, and eventually, after massive collaborations with popular content creators, became a completely changed person. Unfortunately, N3on surrounded himself with other controversial personalities, which ultimately turned the community against him. Although the streamer has received hate for many reasons including his relationships and public behavior, the most recent incident turned out to be a nightmare.

N3on, in one of his previous streams, proceeded to claim that he did not care about the Secret Services being present in the UFC event he was attending that night and stated he was going to walk up to Donald Trump, confront him, and “talk his sh*t” to him.” As per expectations, this was not tolerated by Dana White and he immediately banned N3on from the UFC event. However, N3on fortunately realized his mistake in time and the streamer not only apologized to UFC, Dana White, and Donald Trump but also to his peers including Sneako and Samantha Frank.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1736934376498151524?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, during the apology, N3on also seemed remorseful of his actions as he said, “I would start off by apologizing to UFC, Donald Trump, and Dana White for everything I said…, I would like to sincerely apologize I did not mean anything I said and it should not have come out of my mouth in the first place, I take ownership….I am sorry to everyone man, I have been treating a lot of people like sh*t bro, I am not treating a lot of people not right and it is not ok, Sneako Sam it is not ok man, I am sorry…I am sorry, I haven’t been a good person recently, to be honest.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sneak0o/status/1736902648677228608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Why did N3on feel safe behind the screen and is it the same with other streamers?

N3on, in his recent apology video to Dana White, UFC, and Donald Trump came up with an explanation for his reckless behavior. According to him, he always blacks out of reality when the camera is in front of him. Upon realizing this recently, he explained, “It hit me in the head that I am really like doing too much like too too much like it is not even worth it, I like talk too crazy and I don’t even realize it.”

Moments later N3on stated how he always felt safe when behind a screen but in reality, being an IRL streamer, he was always in public where anyone could take action against him, both legally and physically. However, it is important to note that the N3on’s explanation is the reality when it comes to several other streamers as they always believe they’re safe when behind a camera leading to disastrous statements.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1733600945706045736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The most viable example would be Aaron “Ac7ionMan” Tarvis’s recent spread of Islamophobia. In one of his previous Kick live streams, Aaron spoke about the recent Israel-Palestine war and shared how he was willing to kill innocent infants and families. Shortly after in the same stream, he suggested people go to the Gaza Strip and wipe out all the terrorists, including the kids hidden in hospitals and bunkers. According to the streamer, infants and kids were not to be left alone as they would grow up to become future terrorists. Even though Ac7ionMan was drunk in the video, his thoughts and statements were massively criticized and people called him a danger to society.