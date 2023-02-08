Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store for February 7, 2023

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is nearing its conclusion this month. Scheduled to end on February 28, 2023, the season will feature three more resets before wrapping up. This week’s Eververse Store features a bunch of great cosmetics like the Arc’s Courier ship among others. From challenges to cosmetics, here’s what players can look forward to in Destiny 2 this week.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset details for February 7, 2023

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Corrupted

Modifiers:

Nightfall: Adept Epitaph : Taken combatants generate blight geysers when defeated. Acute Arc Burn : +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.

Nightfall: Hero All previous modifiers Champion Foes : You will face [Disruption] Overload and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. You must equip Anti-Overload and Anti-Unstoppable mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact. Champion Foes : You will face [Disruption] Overload and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. Hero Modifiers : Extra Shields Ashes to Ashes : Dealing damage with a Solar weapon now applies scorch to your targets, but your foes also now apply scorch to you when they deal Solar or explosive damage.

Nightfall: Legend All previous modifiers Equipment Locked : You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts. Match Game : Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Legend Modifiers : Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Shielded Foes : You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields. Shielded Foes : [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields

Nightfall: Master All previous modifiers Chaff : Radar is disabled. Master Modifiers : Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Champions: Mob : This mode contains additional Champions.

Nightfall: Grandmaster All previous modifiers Grandmaster Modifiers : Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Grandmaster Modifiers : Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Extinguish : If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit. Limited Revives : Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.



Rewards:

Powerful (Tier 1) reward : Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Rift

Achieve victory by collecting the Spark and igniting the opponent’s Rift.

Vanguard Burn: Arc Singe

The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons

Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

Raid: Vow of the Disciple

Dungeon: Duality

Raid Challenges

Deep Stone Crypt

Red Rover: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

To the Top: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

Swift Destruction : A challenge awaits…

Base Information : A challenge awaits…

Defenses Down : A challenge awaits…

Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

The Only Oracle For You: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

The Grass Is Always Greener: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

Summoning Ritual: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend

Contestants: Disciples of the Neigh

Round 1: Hive

Round 2: Vex

Final Round: Valus Ta’aurc

Loot

Armor : Scatterhorn Suit, Praefectur Suit

Weapons: Scathelocke, Extraordinary Rendition, Brass Attacks, Threaded Needle, Code Duello, Imperial Needle, Far Future, Honor’s Edge, Distant Tumulus, Interference VI, Shepherd’s Watch, Annual Skate

Savathûn’s Throne World

Campaign Mission: The Communion

Commune with the Europan Pyramid to strengthen your new Darkness power, Deepsight.

Destiny 2 Legacy Activities

Europa Eclipsed Zone : Cadmus Ridge Empire Hunt : The Technocrat: Defeat Eramis’s technology expert, Praksis, the Technocrat. Exo Challenge : Simulation: Safeguard: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Test your defensive abilities amongst a Vex onslaught.

Moon : Campaign Mission : In the Deep Wandering Nightmare : Fallen Council (Archer’s Line) Trove Guardian is in Hellmouth

Dreaming City : Strong Curse Petra is at Rheasilvia. Weekly Mission : Dark Monastery – Provide recon for Petra’s forces by investigating strange enemy activity in Rheasilvia. Ascendant Challenge : Keep of Honed Edges, Harbinger’s Seclude Blind Well : Taken, Plague: Inomina



Eververse Bright Dust Offerings

Name Description Type Cost Concentrated Mattergem An Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems. Consumable 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard A shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat. Consumable 250 Bright Dust Flight Dance Emote 700 Bright Dust Arc’s Courier Ship 2000 Bright Dust Swirling Leaf Entrance Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Reef Regalia Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Red Light, Green Light Emote 3250 Bright Dust Flare Gun Emote 700 Bright Dust EXU-14 Vehicle 2500 Bright Dust Swift Persistence Ship 2000 Bright Dust Isochronal Nanofluid Equip this ornament to change the appearance of Renewal Grasps. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account. Hunter Ornament 1500 Bright Dust Atropos Equip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Divinity. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account. Weapon Ornament 1250 Bright Dust Burning Maul Projection Equip this item to change your Ghost’s projection. Ghost Projection 1500 Bright Dust Melchizedek Bramble Apply this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Deep-Sea Jaunt Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Welded Brass Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Argent Teratorn Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Sterile Neutrino Effects Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Jade Coin Effects Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Up in Smoke Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust

Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Ascendant Challenge “The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli 1500 Glimmer 1 Ascendant challenge completed XP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear Gateway Between Worlds “The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia 40 Dark Fragment 10 Activity completions XP++ & Offering to the Oracle

Eris Morn, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Slow-Wave Disruption Complete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor. 1000 Glimmer 7 Waves completed Hymn of Desecration Lunar Spelunker Loot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors. 1000 Glimmer 1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted 1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Nightmare Hunter Defeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core Nightmare Sojourner Defeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Courageous Expedition On Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols. 1000 Glimmer 15 Progress XP++ Controlled Experiment During the Empire Hunt “The Technocrat,” defeat Praksis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Praksis, the Technocrat defeated XP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Public Disturbance Complete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 3 Public events XP++ & Glimmer Full Spectrum Defeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage. 1000 Glimmer 25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] Solar XP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Pins Pulled Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with grenade abilities or Grenade Launchers, rapidly defeat combatants, and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 110 Grenade final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor Aces High Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with precision Hand Cannon final blows, rapidly defeat combatants, and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 75 [Hand Cannon][Headshot] Hand Cannon & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor Match Game Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants using a Void, Arc, or Solar weapon that matches your currently equipped subclass; defeat combatants with any Power weapon; and complete the activity with an incredible score. 7 Strange Coin 115 Matching weapon & 60 Power weapon & 1 {var:73817828} Points 3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++ & 150 Strange Favor

Destiny 2 Weekly Records

Name Description Objectives Rewards Seraph’s Shield IV Locate all Warmind nodes and destroy all security drones in the Exotic mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.” 4 Warmind nodes & 12 Security drones 8 Seraphic Umbral Energy & Challenger XP++ EDZ Activities In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. 18 Progress Challenger XP+ & Bright Dust Vanguard Ornament Acquire the Vanguard ornament for Veles-X. 1 Weapon Ornament Challenger XP+++ & Bright Dust

