Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store for February 7, 2023

Danyal Arabi
Published 08/02/2023

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store for February 7, 2023

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is nearing its conclusion this month. Scheduled to end on February 28, 2023, the season will feature three more resets before wrapping up. This week’s Eververse Store features a bunch of great cosmetics like the Arc’s Courier ship among others. From challenges to cosmetics, here’s what players can look forward to in Destiny 2 this week.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset details for February 7, 2023

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Corrupted
Modifiers:

  • Nightfall: Adept

    • Epitaph: Taken combatants generate blight geysers when defeated.

    • Acute Arc Burn: +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.

  • Nightfall: Hero

    • All previous modifiers

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Disruption] Overload and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. You must equip Anti-Overload and Anti-Unstoppable mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact.

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Disruption] Overload and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.

    • Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields

    • Ashes to Ashes: Dealing damage with a Solar weapon now applies scorch to your targets, but your foes also now apply scorch to you when they deal Solar or explosive damage.

  • Nightfall: Legend

    • All previous modifiers

    • Equipment Locked: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.

    • Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

    • Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Shielded Foes: You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields.

    • Shielded Foes: [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields

  • Nightfall: Master

    • All previous modifiers

    • Chaff: Radar is disabled.

    • Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.

  • Nightfall: Grandmaster

    • All previous modifiers

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Extinguish: If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.

    • Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.

Rewards:

  • Powerful (Tier 1) reward: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

  • Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Rift
  • Achieve victory by collecting the Spark and igniting the opponent’s Rift.
Vanguard Burn: Arc Singe
  • The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons

Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

  • Raid: Vow of the Disciple

  • Dungeon: Duality

Raid Challenges
Deep Stone Crypt

  • Red Rover: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

  • To the Top: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

  • Swift Destruction: A challenge awaits…

  • Base Information: A challenge awaits…

  • Defenses Down: A challenge awaits…

  • Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

  • The Only Oracle For You: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

  • The Grass Is Always Greener: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

  • Summoning Ritual: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend
Contestants: Disciples of the Neigh

  • Round 1: Hive

  • Round 2: Vex

  • Final Round: Valus Ta’aurc

Loot

  • Armor: Scatterhorn Suit, Praefectur Suit

  • Weapons: Scathelocke, Extraordinary Rendition, Brass Attacks, Threaded Needle, Code Duello, Imperial Needle, Far Future, Honor’s Edge, Distant Tumulus, Interference VI, Shepherd’s Watch, Annual Skate

Savathûn’s Throne World
Campaign Mission: The Communion
  • Commune with the Europan Pyramid to strengthen your new Darkness power, Deepsight.
Destiny 2 Legacy Activities

  • Europa

    • Eclipsed Zone: Cadmus Ridge

    • Empire Hunt: The Technocrat: Defeat Eramis’s technology expert, Praksis, the Technocrat.

    • Exo Challenge: Simulation: Safeguard: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Test your defensive abilities amongst a Vex onslaught.

  • Moon:

    • Campaign Mission: In the Deep

    • Wandering Nightmare: Fallen Council (Archer’s Line)

    • Trove Guardian is in Hellmouth

  • Dreaming City: Strong Curse

    • Petra is at Rheasilvia.

    • Weekly MissionDark Monastery – Provide recon for Petra’s forces by investigating strange enemy activity in Rheasilvia.

    • Ascendant Challenge: Keep of Honed Edges, Harbinger’s Seclude

    • Blind Well: Taken, Plague: Inomina

Eververse Bright Dust Offerings

NameDescriptionTypeCost
Concentrated MattergemAn Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems.Consumable200 Bright Dust
GlimmershardA shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat.Consumable250 Bright Dust
Flight DanceEmote700 Bright Dust
Arc’s CourierShip2000 Bright Dust
Swirling Leaf EntranceModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Reef RegaliaEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Red Light, Green LightEmote3250 Bright Dust
Flare GunEmote700 Bright Dust
EXU-14Vehicle2500 Bright Dust
Swift PersistenceShip2000 Bright Dust
Isochronal NanofluidEquip this ornament to change the appearance of Renewal Grasps. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.Hunter Ornament1500 Bright Dust
AtroposEquip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Divinity. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.Weapon Ornament1250 Bright Dust
Burning Maul ProjectionEquip this item to change your Ghost’s projection.Ghost Projection1500 Bright Dust
Melchizedek BrambleApply this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Deep-Sea JauntEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Welded BrassEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Argent TeratornEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Sterile Neutrino EffectsModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Jade Coin EffectsModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Up in SmokeModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust

Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Ascendant Challenge“The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli1500 Glimmer1 Ascendant challenge completedXP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear
Gateway Between Worlds“The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia40 Dark Fragment10 Activity completionsXP++ & Offering to the Oracle

Eris Morn, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Slow-Wave DisruptionComplete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor.1000 Glimmer7 Waves completedHymn of Desecration
Lunar SpelunkerLoot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors.1000 Glimmer1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Nightmare HunterDefeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
Nightmare SojournerDefeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Courageous ExpeditionOn Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols.1000 Glimmer15 ProgressXP++
Controlled ExperimentDuring the Empire Hunt “The Technocrat,” defeat Praksis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress.1000 Glimmer50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Praksis, the Technocrat defeatedXP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Public DisturbanceComplete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress.1000 Glimmer3 Public eventsXP++ & Glimmer
Full SpectrumDefeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage.1000 Glimmer25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] SolarXP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Pins PulledComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with grenade abilities or Grenade Launchers, rapidly defeat combatants, and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin110 Grenade final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
Aces HighComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with precision Hand Cannon final blows, rapidly defeat combatants, and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin75 [Hand Cannon][Headshot] Hand Cannon & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
Match GameComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants using a Void, Arc, or Solar weapon that matches your currently equipped subclass; defeat combatants with any Power weapon; and complete the activity with an incredible score.7 Strange Coin115 Matching weapon & 60 Power weapon & 1 {var:73817828} Points3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++ & 150 Strange Favor
Destiny 2 Weekly Records
NameDescriptionObjectivesRewards
Seraph’s Shield IVLocate all Warmind nodes and destroy all security drones in the Exotic mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.”4 Warmind nodes & 12 Security drones8 Seraphic Umbral Energy & Challenger XP++
EDZ ActivitiesIn the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.18 ProgressChallenger XP+ & Bright Dust
Vanguard OrnamentAcquire the Vanguard ornament for Veles-X.1 Weapon OrnamentChallenger XP+++ & Bright Dust

