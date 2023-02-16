Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store till February 21, 2023
Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023
Destiny 2 is knocking on the door of a new era as the Lightfall expansion draws near. With just two weeks left for Season of the Seraph to conclude, players are putting in the hours to get all the items they want. Starting February 28, 2023, Destiny 2 Season 20 ‘Season of Defiance’ will deviate from the standard season structure Bungie has in place. Until then, here’s what players can grab before the last weekly reset on February 21, 2023.
Destiny 2 Weekly Reset details for February 14-21, 2023
-
Nightfall: Adept
-
Hot Knife: Shanks now have Solar shields
-
Double Nightfall Drops: All Nightfall loot drops are doubled.
-
Acute Void Burn: +25% Void damage dealt and +50% Void damage received.
-
-
Nightfall: Hero
-
All previous modifiers
-
Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Overload mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact.
-
Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions.
-
Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields
-
Lightning Crystals: Arc and Stasis abilities recharge faster, but you receive more damage from both elements.
-
-
Nightfall: Legend
-
All previous modifiers
-
Equipment Locked: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.
-
Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.
-
Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Shielded Foes: You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields.
-
Shielded Foes: [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields
-
-
Nightfall: Master
-
All previous modifiers
-
Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced.
-
Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.
-
-
Nightfall: Grandmaster
-
All previous modifiers
-
Arach-NO!: When defeated, Fallen Vandals spawn a web mine at their feet.
-
Chaff: Radar is disabled.
-
Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Extinguish: If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.
-
Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.
-
-
Powerful (Tier 1) reward: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.
-
Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.
Achieve victory by defeating opponents. Abilities and Supers regenerate faster. Heavy ammo spawns more frequently.
The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!
Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons
The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.
-
Raid: Last Wish
-
Dungeon: The Shattered Throne
-
Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…
-
Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…
-
Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…
-
Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…
-
Devious Thievery: A challenge awaits…
-
Summoning Ritual: A challenge awaits…
-
Which Witch: A challenge awaits…
-
Forever Fight: A challenge awaits…
-
Keep Out: A challenge awaits…
-
Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…
-
Round 1: Cabal
-
Round 2: Taken
-
Final Round: Crota
-
Armor: Scatterhorn Suit, Lightkin Suit
-
Weapons: Chroma Rush, Ignition Code, Gridskipper, Farewell, Sojourner’s Tale, Shattered Cipher, Main Ingredient, Long Shadow, The Last Dance, Toil and Trouble, Wishbringer, Last Perdition
Savathûn’s Throne World
Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.
-
Europa
-
Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins
-
Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess.
-
Exo Challenge: Simulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.
-
-
Moon:
-
Campaign Mission: Beyond
-
Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor)
-
Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line
-
-
Dreaming City: Weak Curse
-
Petra is at The Strand.
-
Weekly Mission: Broken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand.
-
Ascendant Challenge: Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes
-
Blind Well: Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis
-
Destiny 2 Eververse Bright Dust Offerings
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Cost
|Concentrated Mattergem
|An Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems.
|Consumable
|200 Bright Dust
|Glimmershard
|A shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat.
|Consumable
|250 Bright Dust
|Rolling Rulebook
|Emote
|700 Bright Dust
|Redline Shell
|Ghost Shell
|2850 Bright Dust
|Daito Capsule Entrance
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Boreal Char
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Trailing Pyrotechnics
|Emote
|3250 Bright Dust
|Wall Sneak
|Emote
|400 Bright Dust
|Open-Sky Tourer
|Vehicle
|2500 Bright Dust
|Dynamo Current Vest
|Equip this ornament on any eligible Legendary armor item to change its appearance. Once you get a universal ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters of the relevant class on your account.
|Hunter Universal Ornament
|1200 Bright Dust
|Eight-Thousander
|Equip this ornament to change the appearance of Fr0st-EE5. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.
|Hunter Ornament
|1500 Bright Dust
|Solar Astrolabe
|Equip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Ticuu’s Divination. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.
|Weapon Ornament
|1250 Bright Dust
|Tetrahedron Projection
|Equip this item to change your Ghost’s projection.
|Ghost Projection
|1500 Bright Dust
|Forty-Four Steel
|Apply this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Jungle Viper
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Coppertone Patina
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Trinity
|Apply this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Vex Invasion Effects
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Guiding Light
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Capsule Gang Entrance
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
Weekly Bounties
Petra Venj, The Dreaming City
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Ascendant Challenge
|“The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli
|1500 Glimmer
|1 Ascendant challenge completed
|XP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear
|Gateway Between Worlds
|“The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia
|40 Dark Fragment
|10 Activity completions
|XP++ & Offering to the Oracle
Eris Morn, Moon
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Slow-Wave Disruption
|Complete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor.
|1000 Glimmer
|7 Waves completed
|Hymn of Desecration
|Lunar Spelunker
|Loot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors.
|1000 Glimmer
|1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted
|1 Firewall Data Fragment
Lectern of Enchantment, Moon
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Nightmare Hunter
|Defeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts.
|5 Phantasmal Fragment
|100 Nightmares
|XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
|Nightmare Sojourner
|Defeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress.
|5 Phantasmal Fragment
|100 Nightmares
|XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
Variks, Europa
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Courageous Expedition
|On Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols.
|1000 Glimmer
|15 Progress
|XP++
|Divine Intervention
|During the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress.
|1000 Glimmer
|50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeated
|XP++
Shaw Han, Cosmodrome
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Public Disturbance
|Complete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress.
|1000 Glimmer
|3 Public events
|XP++ & Glimmer
|Full Spectrum
|Defeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage.
|1000 Glimmer
|25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] Solar
|XP++ & Glimmer
Starhorse, Eternity
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Old-Fashioned Way
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with charged or uncharged melee abilities, defeat combatants with weapons equipped in the Kinetic slot and complete the activity with an impressive score.
|5 Strange Coin
|125 Melee & 75 Kinetic weapon & 1 {var:3447066373} Points
|2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
|Balmung’s Return
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Arc Swords, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.
|5 Strange Coin
|100 [Arc] [Sword] final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points
|2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
|Tools of the Trade
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants while using abilities of any type, defeat combatants while using Energy or Power weapons, and complete the activity with an incredible score.
|7 Strange Coin
|80 Ability & 80 Energy or Power weapons & 1 {var:73817828} Points
|3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++ & 150 Strange Favor
