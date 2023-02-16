HomeSearch

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store till February 21, 2023

Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023

Destiny 2 is knocking on the door of a new era as the Lightfall expansion draws near. With just two weeks left for Season of the Seraph to conclude, players are putting in the hours to get all the items they want. Starting February 28, 2023, Destiny 2 Season 20 ‘Season of Defiance’ will deviate from the standard season structure Bungie has in place. Until then, here’s what players can grab before the last weekly reset on February 21, 2023.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset details for February 14-21, 2023

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Glassway
Modifiers:

  • Nightfall: Adept

    • Hot Knife: Shanks now have Solar shields

    • Double Nightfall Drops: All Nightfall loot drops are doubled.

    • Acute Void Burn: +25% Void damage dealt and +50% Void damage received.

  • Nightfall: Hero

    • All previous modifiers

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Overload mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact.

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions.

    • Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields

    • Lightning Crystals: Arc and Stasis abilities recharge faster, but you receive more damage from both elements.

  • Nightfall: Legend

    • All previous modifiers

    • Equipment Locked: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.

    • Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

    • Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Shielded Foes: You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields.

    • Shielded Foes: [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields

  • Nightfall: Master

    • All previous modifiers

    • Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced.

    • Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.

  • Nightfall: Grandmaster

    • All previous modifiers

    • Arach-NO!: When defeated, Fallen Vandals spawn a web mine at their feet.

    • Chaff: Radar is disabled.

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Extinguish: If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.

    • Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.

Rewards:

  • Powerful (Tier 1) reward: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

  • Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Mayhem

Achieve victory by defeating opponents. Abilities and Supers regenerate faster. Heavy ammo spawns more frequently.

Vanguard Burn: Void Singe

The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons

Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

  • Raid: Last Wish

  • Dungeon: The Shattered Throne

Raid Challenges
Deep Stone Crypt

  • Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

  • Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

  • Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

  • Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

  • Devious Thievery: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

  • Summoning Ritual: A challenge awaits…

  • Which Witch: A challenge awaits…

  • Forever Fight: A challenge awaits…

  • Keep Out: A challenge awaits…

  • Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend
Contestants: The Way of the Hoof

  • Round 1: Cabal

  • Round 2: Taken

  • Final Round: Crota

Loot

  • Armor: Scatterhorn Suit, Lightkin Suit

  • Weapons: Chroma Rush, Ignition Code, Gridskipper, Farewell, Sojourner’s Tale, Shattered Cipher, Main Ingredient, Long Shadow, The Last Dance, Toil and Trouble, Wishbringer, Last Perdition

Savathûn’s Throne World

Campaign Mission: The Cunning

Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.

Destiny 2 Legacy Activities

  • Europa

    • Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins

    • Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess.

    • Exo Challenge: Simulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.

  • Moon:

    • Campaign Mission: Beyond

    • Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor)

    • Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line

  • Dreaming City: Weak Curse

    • Petra is at The Strand.

    • Weekly MissionBroken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand.

    • Ascendant Challenge: Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes

    • Blind Well: Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis

Destiny 2 Eververse Bright Dust Offerings

NameDescriptionTypeCost
Concentrated MattergemAn Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems.Consumable200 Bright Dust
GlimmershardA shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat.Consumable250 Bright Dust
Rolling RulebookEmote700 Bright Dust
Redline ShellGhost Shell2850 Bright Dust
Daito Capsule EntranceModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Boreal CharEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Trailing PyrotechnicsEmote3250 Bright Dust
Wall SneakEmote400 Bright Dust
Open-Sky TourerVehicle2500 Bright Dust
Dynamo Current VestEquip this ornament on any eligible Legendary armor item to change its appearance. Once you get a universal ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters of the relevant class on your account.Hunter Universal Ornament1200 Bright Dust
Eight-ThousanderEquip this ornament to change the appearance of Fr0st-EE5. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.Hunter Ornament1500 Bright Dust
Solar AstrolabeEquip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Ticuu’s Divination. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.Weapon Ornament1250 Bright Dust
Tetrahedron ProjectionEquip this item to change your Ghost’s projection.Ghost Projection1500 Bright Dust
Forty-Four SteelApply this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Jungle ViperEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Coppertone PatinaEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
TrinityApply this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Vex Invasion EffectsModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Guiding LightModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Capsule Gang EntranceModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust

Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Ascendant Challenge“The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli1500 Glimmer1 Ascendant challenge completedXP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear
Gateway Between Worlds“The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia40 Dark Fragment10 Activity completionsXP++ & Offering to the Oracle

Eris Morn, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Slow-Wave DisruptionComplete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor.1000 Glimmer7 Waves completedHymn of Desecration
Lunar SpelunkerLoot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors.1000 Glimmer1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Nightmare HunterDefeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
Nightmare SojournerDefeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Courageous ExpeditionOn Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols.1000 Glimmer15 ProgressXP++
Divine InterventionDuring the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress.1000 Glimmer50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeatedXP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Public DisturbanceComplete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress.1000 Glimmer3 Public eventsXP++ & Glimmer
Full SpectrumDefeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage.1000 Glimmer25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] SolarXP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Old-Fashioned WayComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with charged or uncharged melee abilities, defeat combatants with weapons equipped in the Kinetic slot and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin125 Melee & 75 Kinetic weapon & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
Balmung’s ReturnComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Arc Swords, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin100 [Arc] [Sword] final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor
Tools of the TradeComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants while using abilities of any type, defeat combatants while using Energy or Power weapons, and complete the activity with an incredible score.7 Strange Coin80 Ability & 80 Energy or Power weapons & 1 {var:73817828} Points3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++ & 150 Strange Favor

