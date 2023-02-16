Destiny 2 Weekly Reset and Eververse store till February 21, 2023

Destiny 2 is knocking on the door of a new era as the Lightfall expansion draws near. With just two weeks left for Season of the Seraph to conclude, players are putting in the hours to get all the items they want. Starting February 28, 2023, Destiny 2 Season 20 ‘Season of Defiance’ will deviate from the standard season structure Bungie has in place. Until then, here’s what players can grab before the last weekly reset on February 21, 2023.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset details for February 14-21, 2023

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Glassway

Modifiers:

Nightfall: Adept Hot Knife : Shanks now have Solar shields Double Nightfall Drops : All Nightfall loot drops are doubled. Acute Void Burn : +25% Void damage dealt and +50% Void damage received.

Nightfall: Hero All previous modifiers Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Overload mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact. Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. Hero Modifiers : Extra Shields Lightning Crystals : Arc and Stasis abilities recharge faster, but you receive more damage from both elements.

Nightfall: Legend All previous modifiers Equipment Locked : You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts. Match Game : Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Legend Modifiers : Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Shielded Foes : You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields. Shielded Foes : [Arc] Arc, [Solar] Solar, and [Void] Void Shields

Nightfall: Master All previous modifiers Famine : All ammunition drops are significantly reduced. Master Modifiers : Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Champions: Mob : This mode contains additional Champions.

Nightfall: Grandmaster All previous modifiers Arach-NO! : When defeated, Fallen Vandals spawn a web mine at their feet. Chaff : Radar is disabled. Grandmaster Modifiers : Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Grandmaster Modifiers : Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Extinguish : If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit. Limited Revives : Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.



Rewards:

Powerful (Tier 1) reward : Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Mayhem

Achieve victory by defeating opponents. Abilities and Supers regenerate faster. Heavy ammo spawns more frequently.

Vanguard Burn: Void Singe

The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Destiny 2 Raids and Dungeons

Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

Raid: Last Wish

Dungeon: The Shattered Throne

Raid Challenges

Deep Stone Crypt

Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

Devious Thievery: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

Summoning Ritual : A challenge awaits…

Which Witch : A challenge awaits…

Forever Fight : A challenge awaits…

Keep Out : A challenge awaits…

Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend

Contestants: The Way of the Hoof

Round 1: Cabal

Round 2: Taken

Final Round: Crota

Loot

Armor : Scatterhorn Suit, Lightkin Suit

Weapons: Chroma Rush, Ignition Code, Gridskipper, Farewell, Sojourner’s Tale, Shattered Cipher, Main Ingredient, Long Shadow, The Last Dance, Toil and Trouble, Wishbringer, Last Perdition

Savathûn’s Throne World

Campaign Mission: The Cunning

Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.

Destiny 2 Legacy Activities

Europa Eclipsed Zone : Eventide Ruins Empire Hunt : The Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess. Exo Challenge : Simulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.

Moon : Campaign Mission : Beyond Wandering Nightmare : Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor) Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line

Dreaming City : Weak Curse Petra is at The Strand. Weekly Mission : Broken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand. Ascendant Challenge : Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes Blind Well : Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis



Destiny 2 Eververse Bright Dust Offerings

Name Description Type Cost Concentrated Mattergem An Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems. Consumable 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard A shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat. Consumable 250 Bright Dust Rolling Rulebook Emote 700 Bright Dust Redline Shell Ghost Shell 2850 Bright Dust Daito Capsule Entrance Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Boreal Char Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Trailing Pyrotechnics Emote 3250 Bright Dust Wall Sneak Emote 400 Bright Dust Open-Sky Tourer Vehicle 2500 Bright Dust Dynamo Current Vest Equip this ornament on any eligible Legendary armor item to change its appearance. Once you get a universal ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters of the relevant class on your account. Hunter Universal Ornament 1200 Bright Dust Eight-Thousander Equip this ornament to change the appearance of Fr0st-EE5. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account. Hunter Ornament 1500 Bright Dust Solar Astrolabe Equip this weapon ornament to change the appearance of Ticuu’s Divination. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account. Weapon Ornament 1250 Bright Dust Tetrahedron Projection Equip this item to change your Ghost’s projection. Ghost Projection 1500 Bright Dust Forty-Four Steel Apply this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Jungle Viper Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Coppertone Patina Equip this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Trinity Apply this shader to change the color of your gear. Shader 300 Bright Dust Vex Invasion Effects Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Guiding Light Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust Capsule Gang Entrance Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style. Transmat Effect 450 Bright Dust

Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Ascendant Challenge “The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli 1500 Glimmer 1 Ascendant challenge completed XP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear Gateway Between Worlds “The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia 40 Dark Fragment 10 Activity completions XP++ & Offering to the Oracle

Eris Morn, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Slow-Wave Disruption Complete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor. 1000 Glimmer 7 Waves completed Hymn of Desecration Lunar Spelunker Loot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors. 1000 Glimmer 1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted 1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Nightmare Hunter Defeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core Nightmare Sojourner Defeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Courageous Expedition On Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols. 1000 Glimmer 15 Progress XP++ Divine Intervention During the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeated XP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Public Disturbance Complete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 3 Public events XP++ & Glimmer Full Spectrum Defeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage. 1000 Glimmer 25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] Solar XP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Old-Fashioned Way Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with charged or uncharged melee abilities, defeat combatants with weapons equipped in the Kinetic slot and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 125 Melee & 75 Kinetic weapon & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor Balmung’s Return Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Arc Swords, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 100 [Arc] [Sword] final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ & 50 Strange Favor Tools of the Trade Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants while using abilities of any type, defeat combatants while using Energy or Power weapons, and complete the activity with an incredible score. 7 Strange Coin 80 Ability & 80 Energy or Power weapons & 1 {var:73817828} Points 3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++ & 150 Strange Favor

