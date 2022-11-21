Microsoft reportedly offered to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ten years

Microsoft and Sony have been involved in a legal tug-of-war over the former’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Alleging anti-competitive measures regarding premier franchises like Call of Duty, Sony is trying its best to block the deal. The Japanese corporation is worried that Xbox’s control over the franchise will hinder its own platform in the long run. Taking the matter to court, Sony has managed to halt the deal so far.

However, newer details revealed by Microsoft to New York Times reveal that Sony isn’t here to bargain.

Microsoft alleges that it offered a 10-year deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

NEW: The New York Times is reporting that Microsoft has offered a new deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for at least 10 years. pic.twitter.com/trxLxv1Xkj — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 21, 2022

According to the NY Times, Sony rejected a deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the foreseeable future. Seemingly unhappy with the move overall, the Japanese giant isn’t content being at Microsoft’s mercy. Stating that Call of Duty is a premier franchise vital to the PlayStation platform’s survival, Sony appealed for a deeper investigation. However, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has stated that they are committed to shipping the game to Sony’s consoles for as long as they’re around.

The statement by Microsoft reads:

“The Referral Decision incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty to it. While Sony may not welcome increased competition, it has the ability to adapt and compete.”

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, was also quoted saying:

“This idea that we would write a contract that says the word ‘forever’ in it, I think, is a little bit silly, but to make a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with, regulators would be comfortable with, I have no issue with that at all.”

One of the major concerns would be the addition of Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass. While Call of Duty will eventually make it to Game Pass, Microsoft insists it’s committed to PlayStation. The new revelation of a ten-year deal indicates that Sony isn’t happy with negotiating and would rather have the move blocked entirely. The deal is currently being investigated in many countries with a verdict looking fairly distant.

