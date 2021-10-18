ESports

“A note from Vladimir Putin”; Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Team Spirit on Dota 2 TI10 Victory

putin congratulates TSiprit
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Lemme hit that motherf***er": Allen Iverson narrates his experiences with marijuana in tell-all GQ interview
Next Article
Phantom or Vandal ? This is the ultimate question in Valorant with no actual answer.
E-Sports Latest News
phantom vs vandal
Phantom or Vandal ? This is the ultimate question in Valorant with no actual answer.

Which is better, Phantom or Vandal? Take a look at the pros and cons for…