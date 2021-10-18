Vladimir Putin congratulated Team Spirit on their victory in Dota 2 The International 10 by sending a note. TSpirit banked the highest ever winnings in ESport history.

Vladimir Putin’s prowess in the modern world as Russia’s political representative is immense over decades. He has served for mother Russia for many years, before turning to a political career.

Team Spirit had a Cinderella run from the Lower Brackets. They defeated OG, Virtus Pro, Secret and finally PSG.LGD to lift the Aegis of Champions.

Collapse and TorontoTokyo pretty decimated everyone since day one of the Lower Brackets. So, by the time they reached Grand Finals, they had already set their eyes on the ultimate goal.

The Dota 2 The International tournament had a prize pool of $40 million.

The dream to become the best in the world is unreachable for many. Team Spirit Bois achieved the impossible on the first try.

A note from Vladimir Putin congratulating Team Spirit on their TI win. https://t.co/2eL1p1nAoy pic.twitter.com/yL7gOWGqt5 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 18, 2021

They bagged a whopping $18.2 million after management and event cuts. Out of 16 teams, only 3 teams receive any semblance of a prize.

Vladimir Putin is pushing the nation’s economy towards a modern era for a while now. The Russian Government recognises Esports as a sports discipline.

The note from President Putin read: