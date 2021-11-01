ESports

Simple sent OG Dota signed NAVI jerseys to show support during TI10

OG notail and simple
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
“LeBron James is so good he can play and watch him play at the same time”: NBA Twitter reacts as a photo of the Lakers superstar and his lookalike goes viral
No Newer Articles