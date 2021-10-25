“It’s always sad to say goodbye to a friend,” S4 says farewell to Alliance and LODA post TI10 woes.

S4, the son of Magnus himself, has decided to part ways with Alliance, the team with which he lifted the Aegis of Champions in 2013.

Gustav “S4” Magnussen has finally decided to leave Team Alliance for greener pastures. This event marks the third departure from the TI10 Alliance roster before the DPC season starts.

Limmp and Fng have already left Alliance a few days ago. Alliance’s team owner Jonathan “Loda” Berg, expressed his sadness at his former teammate’s departure.

Much like PPD, Loda founded and played for Alliance for quite some time before deciding upon more of an executive role. S4 on the other hand had Played for OG and EG then.

S4 lifted his first and only Aegis of Champions with LODA, Bulldog, Akke and EGM while in Alliance.

The son of Magnus, S4, moved back to his home Esports team in 2020, after roughly two years in the NA region. Gustav as Offlane Captain was quite ideal for Alliance, owing to his experience and expertise.

Position 3 core as a Captain in Dota 2 professional circuit was unheard of and only a handful of people can pull it off. S4 tried in his entirety to lead the team to victory.

After 2 years of heavy preparations, the DPC could not yield desirable results for Magnussen and Alliance and they decided to push on for TI10. They earned their place among the best in the world, but, something was not quite right.

Years of professional career might have taken the patience away that S4 once had. There is a hungry beast underneath the calm and collected demeanour. A beast that yearns for another bite of the Aegis of Champions.

It has been over 8 eight years since Gustav saw the last of the elusive silverware at Esport’s most prestigious tournament. High risk, high reward. But, still no reward for the son of Magnus.

Gustav “S4” Magnussen got noticed when he was playing for No TideHunter(NTH) in 2012.

S4 is a legendary core initiator since his NTH days. His “Million-dollar dream coil” against NaVi cores in TI Grand Finals led them to a legendary first and only TI victory to date.

We only hope to see Master Magnussen again in all his glory on the Professional circuit.

