Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ results, qualified teams, and standings

With the conclusion of the Dota 2 TI 11 Last Chance Qualifier, fans finally know which 20 teams will move to the group stage.

After four days of stiff competition in Singapore, the TI 11 LCQ sees Team Secret and Team Liquid proceed to The International’s group stage. Team Secret breezed through the upper bracket and qualified in just three games. Team Liquid, on the other hand, had to brave the lower bracket gauntlet after dropping their semifinal against Virtus.pro.

With that, the 20 teams going to The International 2022 have been decided and fans can look forward to the action on October 15. While Team Secret and Liquid can breathe a sigh of relief, many others returned home empty-handed. Here’s what went down at the Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ and how the brackets played out.

Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ final standings, qualified teams, and complete TI lineup

Team Secret breezed through the group stage dropping just one game to Xtreme Gaming before clean sweeping the rest of the matches. Despite the double elimination bracket, Virtus.pro failed to grab their chance and ended up relegated to the lower bracket at the last hurdle. Concluding just a few hours ago, Team Liquid triumphed in their best-of-three against Virtus.pro. Finishing the series off in dominant fashion, the squad will now set their sights on the TI 11 group stage. Here are the final standings for the TI 11 LCQ:

1st: Team Secret

2nd: Team Liquid

3rd: Virtus.pro

4th: Vici Gaming

5th-6th: Xtreme Gaming and T1

7th-8th: Natus Vincere and Wildcard Gaming

9th-12th: Tempest, Infamous, nouns, and Polaris Esports

Starting in just three days, the lineup for Dota 2 TI 11 is as follows:

Invited teams

Beastcoast

Team Aster

Thunder Awaken

PSG.LGD

OG

Team Spirit

Gaimin Gladiators

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

BOOM esports

TSM

Tundra Esports

Teams from regional qualifiers

Royal Never Give Up

BetBoom Team

Hokori

Soniqs

Entity

Talon Esports

Teams from the Last Chance Qualifier

Team Secret

Team Liquid

What format will the TI 11 group stage follow?

Kicking off on October 15, the TI 11 will split the 20 qualified teams into two groups of 10. Games will be played in the round-robin format. The top four teams from each group will proceed to the upper bracket for the main event. Teams placed 5th to 8th will qualify in the lower bracket. The remaining teams will be eliminated from TI 11. As of now the split of the teams has not been revealed.

The 2022 Dota 2 TI 11 will be streamed in English at the following links:

twitch.tv/pgl_dota2

twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2

twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en3

twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en4

The group stage of the tournament will run from October 15 to October 18, 2022. The qualified teams will move on to the playoffs which will start on October 20 and end on October 23. The finals will ultimately be held on October 29 and October 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.