Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ schedule, format, teams, and streaming details

With The International 2022 just a week away, two spots remain for Dota 2’s biggest tournament of the year. Here’s how the Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ will determine the last two qualified teams.

From October 8 to October 12, 2022, 12 teams from all over the world will compete for the last two spots at The International. Following the six regional qualifiers that took place between August and September, the second and third-placed teams from each region will get another shot at qualifying via TI 11’s Last Chance Qualifier. These 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six teams each.

With everything on the line for these squads, fans are eagerly awaiting the LCQ which is just a few hours away. Here’s everything Dota 2 fans need to know about the TI 11 LCQ bracket, playoff format, and teams competing.

Which teams will be competing in the Dota 2 TI 11 LCQ and what is the tournament format?

The 12 competing teams are divided into two groups:

Group A

Natus Vincere (Eastern Europe)

Team Secret (Western Europe)

Vici Gaming (China)

Polaris Esports (Southeast Asia)

Nouns (North America)

Tempest (South America)

Group B

Virtus.pro (Eastern Europe)

Team Liquid (Western Europe)

Xtreme Gaming (China)

T1 (Southeast Asia)

Wildcard Gaming (North America)

Infamous (South America)

The group stage of the tournament will be played in a single, round-robin, best-of-two format from October 8 to October 9. No eliminations will take place during this leg of the tournament. The top four teams from each group will be placed in the upper bracket for the playoffs. The bottom two teams from each group will be placed in the lower bracket.

From October 10 to October 12, the playoffs will utilize the double-elimination bracket in a best-of-three format. The top two teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the Dota 2 TI 11.

Schedule and where to watch the TI 11 LCQ

The TI 11 LCQ will be broadcast simultaneously across PGL’s Dota 2 channels on Twitch:

Here’s the schedule for the group stage of the tournament (all timings are listed in SGT):

October 8 at 10 AM

Team Secret vs Tempest (A stream)

nouns vs NAVI (B stream)

Xtreme Gaming vs Team Liquid (C stream)

Virtus.pro vs Infamous (D stream)

October 8 at 12:30 PM

T1 vs Team Liquid (A stream)

Polaris Esports vs NAVI (B stream)

Xtreme Gaming vs Wildcard Gaming (C stream)

Vici Gaming vs Team Secret (D stream)

October 8 at 3 PM

nouns vs Polaris Esports (A stream)

Tempest vs Vici Gaming (B stream)

Wildcard Gaming vs Virtus.pro (C stream)

T1 vs Infamous (D stream)

October 8 at 5:30 PM

Xtreme Gaming vs Virtus.pro (A stream)

Tempest vs NAVI (B stream)

Team Liquid vs Infamous (C stream)

Team Secret vs nouns (D stream)

The schedule for day two is as follows:

October 9 at 10 AM

Team Secret vs Polaris Esports (A stream)

Vici Gaming vs nouns (B stream)

Team Liquid vs Wildcard Gaming (C stream)

T1 vs Xtreme Gaming (D stream)

October 9 at 12:30 PM

Infamous vs Xtreme Gaming (A stream)

NAVI vs Vici Gaming (B stream)

Tempest vs nouns (C stream)

Team Liquid vs Virtus.pro (D stream)

October 9 at 3 PM

Tempest vs Polaris Esports (A stream)

T1 vs Virtus.pro (B stream)

Infamous vs Wildcard Gaming (C stream)

NAVI vs Team Secret (D stream)

October 9 at 5:30 PM

Vici Gaming vs Polaris Esports (A stream)

T1 vs Wildcard Gaming (B stream)

With $12 million on the line, all 12 squads will be fighting tooth and nail to make it to TI 11.