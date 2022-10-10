“These last weeks have been the hardest time of my life” – k0nfig leaves Astralis CS:GO roster

After suffering an injury and missing the Road to Rio Major Qualifier, k0nfig departs from the Astralis roster.

Danish CS:GO professional Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke recently announced his departure from the Astralis roster on Twitter. The rifler missed the last event due to medical reasons and had to watch from the sidelines as Astralis was eliminated from the Road to Rio RMR. Calling the last few months ‘a really deep dark place,’ k0nfig has announced that he will be focusing on his recovery to come back stronger.

Along with an official announcement from the Astralis organization, the rifler posted a Twitlonger on his Twitter account, explaining what he went through and the reason behind the move.

Also read: “You won’t see me give up” NiKo reacts to G2’s elimination from the Rio Major

Mistr to stand in for Astralis at BLAST Premier as k0nfig leaves the team

Due to personal circumstances, Astralis and Kristian @k0nfig Wienecke have agreed on a cancellation of his contract. We want to thank Kristian for the passion and dedication he invested in the team and organization on behalf of everyone at Astralis.https://t.co/2qqqnjS0C0 pic.twitter.com/46O3J3kkZv — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) October 10, 2022

Shedding light on the situation via his Twitlonger, k0nfig recounted the events of the night that put him on medical leave. During the ESL Pro League at Malta, Astralis faced a devastating loss to Heroic that saw the team eliminated at the group stage. Looking to take their mind off the loss, the team reportedly went out to experience Malta’s nightlife. Reaching a club half an hour after his teammates, k0nfig was allegedly denied entry and assaulted by a club promoter.

My side of the story. Read: https://t.co/7two8ISbPE — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfig) October 10, 2022



konfig’s statement mentions:

“I walked up the staircase and asked the guy who appeared to be in charge if I could join my friends and explained that they had already gone in. Instead of just saying no, he dissed my tattoos and said that it was “his f***ing club” that I was a “tattooed loser” and that there was no way he would let me in, except if I paid 5000 euros for a table. He was aggressive and I felt humiliated so we got into an argument.”

Stating that the promoter spat on and kicked him in the face, k0nfig fell down a flight of stairs and injured his leg. After spotting the promoter a little later, the two reportedly got into another altercation. This time the CS:GO star stated that his leg “just snapped and broke completely.” His statement continues:

“I was so scared that I was about to die. I remember feeling like I was watching my own body from above laying there. The promoter stole my phone but luckily someone called an ambulance and I got transported to a Maltese hospital.”

Where does this leave k0nfig and Astralis?

After receiving early treatment in Malta, the ex-Astralis member flew to Denmark for surgery. Calling the entire ordeal “unbearable both mentally and physically,” the rifler is now recovering in Denmark. While the player stated that his situation had taken him to a dark place, he ended his Twitlonger with a message of hope:

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll make this downfall into something positive. This is not who I am. I don’t give up. I’ll do what’s needed to become the god-tier counter-strike player that I know I can be.”

This leaves Astralis with Mistr as the stand-in at BLAST Premier. A long-term future for the academy team star is unknown. With Astralis out of contention for the Rio Major, the organization may be considering extensive roster moves. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the legendary squad.