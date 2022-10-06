LoL Worlds 2022 Day Six Play In Finals

The LoL Worlds 2022 Day Six Play-Ins finals are over. The qualifying teams for the group stages are Evil Genuises, and Royal Never Give Up.

The LoL Worlds tournament has succeeded, and the official tournament has not even begun! The play-in teams have left it all on the line for the fans.

Among them, the lucky and tactful ones, such as Fnatic, DRX, RNG, and EG, are going to the main stage to face tougher competition.

The lesser fortunate ones, such as Saigon Buffalos, MAD Lions, LOUD, and DetonatioN Focus Me, are going home after a tough battle.

In the above tweet, we can see the teams making it to the groups. Group A has Fnatic, Group B has EG, while Groups C and D have DRX and RNG, respectively.

Let us look at the qualifying finals that took place, which helped EG and RNG move ahead in the tournament.

LoL Worlds 2022 Day Six: EG vs. MAD Lions

The very first match of the finals was between Evil Genuises and MAD Lions. Evil Genuises made it directly to the finals as they were placed second in the Play-Ins group after matches.

MAD Lions made it through to the finals by beating Saigon Buffalos 3-1. The MAD Lions looked in good form for the play-ins, but their reign was stopped short by NA’s Evil Genuises.

Evil Genuises didn’t just beat the MAD Lions; they absolutely humiliated them by putting up a 3-0 score against the European Team.

The crowd gasped at the result while the Twitch chat erupted every time EG made a play. However, this was not the only show of domination by a team.

RNG vs. DetonatioN Focus Me

RNG is also another team who went on a winning spree. Coincidently, they also had a bad start to the tournament, the same as EG.

RNG ended up beating DetonatioN while only dropping one game. Both winning teams looked dominant as they etched their names in the group stages.

RNG’s strong agent game and strategy proved unbeatable for DetonatioN as they were sent home after tough qualifying rounds.

