DSG Valorant Remove XXiF from Their Lineup Before NA Split 2 Begins: Details Below!

DSG Valorant has been in the headlines a lot recently. Disguised Toast, with his influence, started a Game Changers team and led them to compete in the Open Qualifiers. In addition, we saw El Diablo, Yay make a comeback to competition after being fired from C9. However, before the new season begins, DSG is determined to make changes that will make them the favorites. XXiF, the controller player for DSG has been removed from the team. We do not know who is going to replace him as DSG is looking for a fifth, even with their sub in play.

DSG Valorant Remove XXiF; Who Could Fulfill the Role of a Sentinel in DSG?

Today we say farewell to @XXiFtv from DSG. Damion is an incredible player and a great teammate, we have no doubts he will continue to make waves in the Valorant scene. We are extremely thankful for all of his contribution to DSG’s early beginnings and wish him all the best! pic.twitter.com/oC5iWEuokh — DSG (@Disguised) April 13, 2023

XXiF was a detrimental player in ensuring DSG’s mid-rounding. However, DSG is looking for someone with more experience. There were talks of Stewie2k joining the organization alongside Yay but we do not think that will come to fruition. DSG signed Yay to fulfill some of the Duelist-based needs. His experience in Tier 1 Valorant will help DSG players focus on the strats that are important. Not to mention the veteran Steel is the one IGLing the squad.

We do not know who will pick up after XXiF. Since it is a mid-season change, there is no clear indication of who is going to join the team for sure. There are a lot of talented players in NA who have not seen the competitive light for a while. However, we think it is going to be someone who we have recently seen compete. Due to Toast’s connections, we might see some familiar faces. He has managed to make a Game Changers team out of content creators after all.

However, one thing that will limit the organization is the limited amount of practicing time before Split 2 begins. At the time of writing, the team only has 4 days to find a replacement and practice with them. In all seriousness, we hope it will be someone who is experienced in Tier 2 competitive ATLEAST. Making a drastic change like C9 did is going to cost them in the long term.

For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!