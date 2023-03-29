Disguised Toast Makes an All Female Valorant Team: Members and Everything You Need to Know!

Disguised Toast has recently shown a lot of interest in competitive Valorant. He started his own team which consists of Steel, Clear, XXiF, Genghsta, and Riku. Former Knights member Exalt was also a part of the team. Since Game Changers is approaching, Toast decided to start a female team as well. This article will take a look at the female members and also the reason why Toast formed this team.

Toast forms Valorant Game Changers team with Kyedae at the Forefront

Toast is no stranger to forming a team. However, what is the reason behind forming this team? We got some information that Toast supposedly is forming this team for clout. Another statement that confirms this fact is the scrim streaming. All of the members will be streaming their scrims on their respective streams.

Tarik gives the perfect explanation behind the existence of this team so check out the video above. It shows his perspective on it and he also adresses the backlash this team got when they were announced. Streamers and content creators playing competitive Valorant is nothing new. In open qualifiers, we saw the likes of PROD and Sinatraa stream and play their tournaments. This is the same, they are playing seriously, but a majority of their involvement will be for clout.

Having said all of that, we think due to the involvement of these fellow streamers, the viewership for Game Changers and Valorant, in general, will go way up. In this way, it benefits Riot as well. The members for this team include the following:

DSG GC

Kyedae

Sydeon

QuarterJade

TrulyTenzin

Tupperware

As far as we know, Tupperware is the only one who is seriously pursuing Valorant as a career. The other four are really popular streamers and are hoping to give it their all this tournament. This roster is sure to make people talk and since they have a dedicated fanbase, this was a master move by Toast.

Only the results will tell us how good they are and how far DSG can go. Game Changers starts in the first week of April and will surely be a blast. For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!