DSG Valorant Signs Yay: El Diablo is Back!

When DSG Tweeted out signing El Diablo on April Fool’s day, we thought it was exactly that, an April Fool’s joke. However, recently, in a Deadpool 3 style announcement video, DSG Valorant announced a new player on their team. It was teased to be Tarik but the buyout was too expensive. That is why, they compensated by signing the best player in the world, Yay. Let us break down everything we know about this deal and how this affects both DSG and Yay’s future!

Yay to Join DSG Valorant After C9 Drop Out

Yay is now joining DSG for NA Split 2. He is back in the Tier 2 stages of Valorant but he hopes to get DSG to Tier 1 and ensure his return. During his stream, he said it might be a temporary tenure for him in DSG but nothing is set in stone yet. No one knows anything about his role as well. He also addressed the reason behind not joining a Tier 1 team. You can take a look at the reason in the video below.

There might not be concrete reasoning but Toast might have given Yay an Open contract. The contract might allow him to migrate to Tier 1 teams should he get an offer. However, seeing as most teams are set in stone for this year, we doubt that would happen. However, this is NA Valorant so nothing is concrete.

After Yay’s announcement, there was an exhibition Noobs vs. Pros match between Tarik and Yay facing off against Toast, Hasanabi, Tina Kitten, Lilypichu, and Sykkuno. The pros won the match but it was hard fought nonetheless. Now that Yay has joined DSG, their lineup looks solid.

DSG Lineup

Clear

Yay

Steel

XXiF

Genghsta

The NA Split 2 begins on April 18th as teams rush to make more changes to their organizations and solidify their strats. However, Yay said that he plans to give it his all and will try to get DSG as a franchise team in the future. We will see how that turns out. One thing is for certain, now that Yay is in DSG, their performance will be a lot more stable. Split 2 begins on April 18th. For schedules and match results, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

