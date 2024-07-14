Dwyane Wade Has A 3 Word Message For Flau’jae Johnson About Her ESPYS Performance

The 2024 ESPY Awards had some notable moments–Serena Williams taking shots at multiple fellow individuals from the sporting world, Prince Harry winning an award for Service, and Patrick Mahomes defending the Best Male Athlete Award. However, the small gig that LSU star Flau’jae Johnson performed at the event has caused waves on social media. Dwyane Wade was one of the biggest personalities to hype the rapper & college basketball player for the same.

Advertisement

At a point during the award function, Flau’jae Johnson performed one of the hits from her second album “Best of Both Worlds”. Every audience member was impressed by the 20-year-old’s abilities.

NFL legend Robert Griffin III didn’t mince his words when boldly predicting that Johnson would also make it to the top position on the music charts alongside being a lottery draft pick. Dwayne Wade reacted to an Instagram post with a graphic of the same and praised Flau’jae.

“You bodied this,” Wade wrote on his Instagram Story.

Dwayne Wade speaks on Flau'jae Johnson pic.twitter.com/za5emMOHLQ — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) July 13, 2024

Over the past two years as a member of the LSU Tigers, the guard has recorded 13 points per game, shooting almost 47% from the field. With her numbers increasing year after year, coupled with the fact that Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith aren’t part of the squad anymore, it’s expected that the 5ft 10 star will put up better stats than her previous season.

Flau’jae has left fans in awe with her performance on the court. Now with her cameo at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Johnson the rapper has successfully gotten the attention that she deserves. Apart from her album receiving much more love, Flau’jae will hope for features and collaborations with other industry top artists in the future.

Why did Flau’jae Johnson also pursue music?

Flau’jae Johnson is one of the many big names from the basketball world to be linked with the music industry. However, her reason behind the same is certainly different and slightly deeper than the others.

Flau’jae’s late father was a rapper with the stage name “Camoflauge”. According to the youngster, music is the only way that she can still be connected to Jason Johnson. On an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she explained:

“It’s like for me that’s kind of the answer that I’ve been searching for my whole life, you know what I mean? I can only go by what my mom tells me…like ‘You act just like him. You have a kind, positive spirit just like him.’ So, the only advice that I can really take from him is when I listen to his music and I just try to be just like him.”

She also owed all her success to her parents and explained how she’d try imitating her father.

“I’m just trying to imitate everything he does, like to the ‘T.’ And I think we just connect more through music, and that’s why music has just become so important to me because it’s like I feel like for a long time it was just a missing piece of me, you know, without my dad, but now I just feel like we can connect through the music… Everything I am is because of her – it’s how hard she pushed me and how she never took ‘no’ for an answer,” Flau’jae said.

Being multidisciplinary, Flau’jae has a promising future in both industries. Hopefully, she will find a way to manage both activities at the same time and continue entertaining her fans for a long time.