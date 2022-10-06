EA to reveal NFS Unbound on October 6: Reveal timing, where to watch, and more details

EA has finally revealed that the next NFS instalment (rumored as NFS Unbound) will be shown off on October 6, 2022 at 8 AM Pacific Time.

With leaks about the game taking over the internet in the past few weeks, EA has finally decided to unveil the next Need For Speed game. Rumored to be called NFS Unbound, the racing franchise returns after three years of silence.

Replying to a fans tweet, the official NFS Twitter handle hinted at a reveal this week. Not even a day after that, the official Need For Speed website was taken down for a few hours. Once live, the front page was replaced by a countdown with the new NFS logo plastered on the screen. The countdown is for October 6 at 5 PM CEST, 8 AM PT.

Also read: 5 features GTA 6 should borrow from older franchise entries

NFS Unbound gets official reveal date, confirmed to be developed by Criterion Games

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NFS 2022 will be revealed on YouTube via the livestream linked above. The official Need For Speed website and Steam listings of previous games have been updated to reflect the green theme of the next Need for Speed game. It is currently unknown if the game will be a current-gen exclusive.

Previous rumors stated that the publisher would prioritize current-gen hardware to deliver a truly next-gen experience. In addition to Criterion Games, it was also rumored that Codemasters had assisted in the development of NFS 2022.

Announce Need for Sp…. oh. — Codemasters (@Codemasters) October 3, 2022

The NFS Heat Steam page has also been updated with a developer post announcing the reveal. The post contained a short statement from the developers:

“Be amongst the first to see the evolution of Need for Speed™ when the next instalment from Criterion Games is revealed on Oct 6, 2022!”

With Need For Speed facing a tumultuous decade, fans are hoping that NFS 2022 will be a return to form. Fans can expect the reveal to include details on the release window, platforms, and the theme of the game. If previous trends are to be followed, a November release can be expected. However, with the reveal being a little delayed, a December release is possible too.