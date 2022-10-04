5 features GTA 6 should borrow from older franchise entries

With the GTA 6 leaks surfacing earlier last month, fans have been putting together feature wishlists for Rockstar’s next title.

A decade-long drought of new GTA game announcements has given rise to sky-scraping expectation for the next game. With no new story DLC and a heavy focus on the Online component of the game, fans are waiting with bated breath for a next-gen Grand Theft Auto title.

With the increased capabilities of current-gen hardware and game engine refinements, many beloved features from the franchise’s history can finally make a return. Here are five great features to bring back from older GTA titles.

5 features that need to return for GTA 6

1. Deeper character customisation

San Andreas set the benchmark when it came to character customisation in 2005. While the newer entries do allow customisation in terms of outfits and hairstyles, they’re nowhere near the level of granular control that San Andreas gave players. From body fat to muscle, San Andreas allowed players to truly build CJ how they wanted.

2. Two-player offline co-op

Another pioneering feature from San Andreas was the capability of two-player offline gameplay in the open world. This mode was quite rudimentary in its implementation, but the potential for GTA 6 is massive. The developers could incorporate co-op story missions, activities, and mini-games based on two-player gameplay.

3. GTA 4’s car physics

When GTA 5 launched, the change in car physics was met with mixed reception. The more casual audience enjoyed the arcade handling mechanics and forgiving nature of the new physics and handling model. Meanwhile, enjoyers of the more simulation style car handling of Grand Theft Auto 4 were left disappointed. If Rockstar can find a way to strike a balance between the two, the next entry’s vehicle experience could be unique.

4. More mini-games for GTA 6



From bowling and basketball to pool and poker, older Grand Theft Auto titles had a bunch of side activities for players to pursue. While GTA 5 did have a few like tennis, darts and golf, the scale was nowhere near older the games. Considering the rumoured scale and size of GTA 6, having many more side activities would be a welcome move.

5. Being able to interact with objects in the environment

GTA 4 was truly pathbreaking in terms of what it allowed players to do. Showcasing a great attention to detail, the game allows players to pick up random items off the floor and chuck it at NPCs for a laugh. This mechanic was even used in a mission where Niko had to intimidate a store owner by smashing a window with a brick. This kind of detail in GTA 6 would add another level to the immersion the title will offer.