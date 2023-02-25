El Diablo Yay to Reportedly get Benched After DRX Defeat; Rumours Making Valorant Twitter Rampant

Yay is one of the most consistent Valorant players out there. However, after a defeat against DRX, rumors swirl of him getting benched.

C9 yay has not exactly had the best of beginnings this year in terms of competition wins. However, his life is about to get even worse as there are rumors swirling about benching yay and picking up someone to replace him. Rumors were running rampant since this news leaked and Twitter went haywire. However, these rumors are not concrete and there are a number of reasons why we think he won’t be benched. Let us discuss those reasons down below.

Also Read: Valorant News: Masters Tokyo Format; 3 Teams from Each Region to Appear!

Why We Think Yay Will Not Get Benched in the C9 Valorant Team

wait what — yay (@yay) February 23, 2023

The tweet above was yay’s reaction to everything that has been happening so far. However, there are multiple reasons why we think that benching him is going to be near impossible for C9.

1. His Consistency is unmatched

No one in Valorant NA currently, besides Cryo and 100T Bang can play consistently and in every match besides yay. He has not gone negative in almost 6 months and has shown that he deserves to be at the top of the food chain. However, it is his game sense and pursuit to improve every game that makes him consistent, not his ability to frag.

2. His mechanical skill

You can’t talk about yay without mentioning his mechanical skill. His aim is stable and he can hit headshots without even thinking consciously about it. OpTic has won big-time matches due to his ability to frag and his OP shots are always on target, even in extreme situations.

3. He can play Flex too

As we saw in the LOCK IN event, yay can go from Chamber to Sage to Jett without dropping his talent. While a lot of players play just one agent or have difficulty switching, yay can easily do it without dropping his momentum. This quality is what makes him so dangerous as a player.

These are the 3 main reasons why we think C9 won’t bench or drop yay as a player. However, the mid-season transfer window is approaching and we never know what C9 or yay might have in mind. For now, all we can say is do not take the rumors seriously and wait for the official announcement; either from El Diablo himself or from C9.

We urge you to wait for a statement from the team or yay about this rumor. This will take place either after the LOCK-IN event or sometime during March. For more esports and Valorant-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Valorant Organization The Guard Reportedly Lays Off ‘Every Single’ Employee; Fate of the Valorant Team Unknown