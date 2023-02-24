Valorant News: Masters Tokyo Format; 3 Teams from Each Region to Appear!

We have just found out the format for Valorant Masters Tokyo. The event will start on June 11th, 2023. Details about the format are below.

The VCT LOCK-IN event is going on in full force currently. We had Team Secret win an upset match against Team Liquid while 100T beat Edward Gaming to advance in the tournament. However, no matter how entertaining this event is, we have to look forward to the future as well. In this case, we are talking about Masters Tokyo. One spot for the event is reserved for the winner of the LOCK IN event. Who do you think is going to win?

Also Read: Valorant Organization The Guard Reportedly Lays Off ‘Every Single’ Employee; Fate of the Valorant Team Unknown

Valorant Masters Tokyo Format, Teams, and Information Revealed; 12 Teams To Play in Total

VCT Masters Tokyo Details have been revealed – June 11th-25th

– 12 Team Double Elimination Bracket

– Three Teams from each partner region along with two representatives from China

– Winner of #VCTLOCKIN pic.twitter.com/NpatN6WPnt — ValorIntel – Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) February 23, 2023

As you can see from the above tweet, the event will take place in the middle of June and last almost to the end of it. In addition, 12 teams will play a double elimination bracket which is a good sign following the abhorrent single elimination format of the LOCK IN event.

Three teams from each partnered region (The Americas, EMEA, and Pacific) will play in the event along with two from China. Riot is looking to expand its operations into China. That is why we have two regions exclusively from that region.

In addition, the winner of the LOCK IN event gets a direct spot at the Masters’ event without having to go through any other tournament or matches in between. It’s a direct ticket to the headlining tone of the biggest Valorant events of the year. Teams from each partnered region will have to qualify for the event by winning their respective VCT Challengers leagues.

We do not know how the Chinese teams will qualify for the event. Maybe Riot will hand-pick them or maybe there will be a tournament for Chinese teams to qualify. We will find out soon after the LOCK-IN event ends. For now, the LOCK-IN event reaches its peak as Sentinels face off against Fnatic in the next match. Who are you supporting?

For more Valorant and Esports-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Who is The Owner of The Guard? Stan Kroenke, Net Worth, and Ownership Explained