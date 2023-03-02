“Praying on This Team’s Downfall”; Twitter Reacts to Yay Leaving C9 Valorant

El Diablo has officially left C9. The team justified it as role changes. See how Twitter reacted to yay leaving C9 Valorant for good.

Dropping yay is being criticized by people everywhere. Yay tweeted out saying his removal was because of role problems. No doubt, yay was brought into the team as a Chamber player; but due to his nerf, the French Sentinel is not a viable pick in professional play. This prompts yay to play Jett who is Leaf’s agent. On top of that, Zellsis is also a flex who prefers to play duelist. Let us discuss yay’s removal and Twitter’s reaction.

Twitter Explodes at C9 Val’s Justification on the Removal of Yay; Valorant Star’s Fate Unknown

An update on the Cloud9 VALORANT roster pic.twitter.com/DFVmZm3Cav — Cloud9 VALORANT (@C9VAL) March 1, 2023



This video was posted by the organization justifying the removal of yay. Twitter disagreed; not just slightly, they exploded. People criticized the organization by asking them one question,” How can someone remove El Diablo from the team?” People’s tweets had the real meat in them. From pro players to analysts, from watchers to streamers, everyone reacted to yay’s departure. However, let us look at some tweets that stand out.

Bro… when you sign the best player in valorant, you work around the player not around the remaining team. — Okay (@Heyhowsyoureyou) March 1, 2023

We agree. Yay is one of the best players in NA. Plus, leaf, zellsis, and xeppa looked quite comfortable in their roles. We do not know why they gave the justification of roles being the problem.

praying on this teams downfall — gilly (@g1llyxx) March 1, 2023

That’s a little extreme but it’s justified nonetheless.

You don’t bench the best player in the world from the year prior because of role issues, and you certainly don’t DROP them entirely letting them become unrestricted F/A. Somebody really really dropped the ball and screwed up here. https://t.co/QSHMvnCOvP — Ballatw (@Ballatw) March 1, 2023



Balla was also one of the people who spoke out against this sudden removal of yay. We agree, letting go of the best player in the world because of roles is not justification enough. It might be budgetary cuts.

See what I mean? You could be one of the literal BEST PLAYERS IN THE WORLD and be dropped. Esports is just a fucking nightmare. No one makes decisions that make sense. This year has just been people dropping the ball on incredibly valuable people and it’s exhausting. https://t.co/jevOVXQBZD — Jess🐐 (@JessGOAT) March 1, 2023



No one’s safe. No one.

They did you dirty, head up brotha 🐐 — NRG crashies (@Crashies) March 1, 2023



We agree with crashies. Getting removed from an organization you just joined hurts a lot. It destroys a player’s mental.

Goodbye Ardis — NRG FNS (@FNS) March 1, 2023

We see FNS cooking something up. Let us see what happens in these next weeks after VCT Lock In ends.

Do you think Yay’s removal from C9 was justified? Where do you think he will go next? Let us discuss it!

