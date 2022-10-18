OpTic yay joins C9 for VCT 2023

OpTic yay joins c9 in a move that shocked the Valorant community. C9 Valorant announced the arrival of yay on Twitter along with Zellsis.

In an unexpected turn of events, El Diablo will join C9 for VCT 2023 alongside C9 vanity, Xeppa, Leaf, and Zellsis. C9 Valorant Twitter announced the roster on October 17th. The roster already had the first three players, while yay and Zellsis are new acquisitions from OpTic and V1, respectively.

Let us look at this decision in depth.

OpTic yay joins C9

The new heavy hitters 🥊 This is Cloud9 VALORANT 2023 pic.twitter.com/qeKq40cVBG — Cloud9 VALORANT (@C9VAL) October 17, 2022

In a grand fashion that only C9 can come up with, they announced their roster in a boxer-style introduction video. The video had an announcer introduce viewers to VCT 2023 squad. The first is C9 Vanity, followed by Leaf and Xeppa. The announcer in the video introduced yay as the greatest of all time, edging his name in C9 for VCT 2023.

After the announcement of yay, in traditional Zellsis fashion, he comes up while nitpicking about yay being called a goat. These two acquisitions are absolute squad killers, as Zellsis is a very flexible player. He can play duelists and initiators well. Combined with yay’s defensive prowess and Leaf’s aggressive plays, C9 can challenge anyone.

Yay is a frontrunner regarding getting kills for the team and holding down angles. He is undeniable on defense and strategical on offense. His Chamber plays are studied and copied by the greatest players in Valorant. His crosshair placement and clean aim have also gotten him the name of El Diablo.

It will be interesting to see what the team will do with his skill or if they will keep him as the standard Chamber player. With an IGL like Vanity, C9 may be an unstoppable force in the upcoming VCT season. Fans are excited to see what comes next for yay.

Along with Zellsis acting as a Duelist/Initiator, it will be interesting to see what new combinations the C9 team will try.