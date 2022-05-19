Project X by 100 Thieves: A game developed by 100T’s creators, pros, and their community

100 Thieves, one of the most famous Esports Organizations announce their own Video Game in production, Project X.

100 Thieves is the American premium lifestyle brand and Esports organization, from Los Angles, California. This is the only Org that is mostly run by players and content creators. With Matt “Nadeshot” Hagg being the founder and CEO, John Robinson the president and COO, and CouRageJD and Valkyrae being the co-owners.

As of today, 100T have ventured off into many fields including Esports, Songs, Lifestyle, and many more. And today they announce that they are turning over a new leaf and looking to join the game development industry as well. With their recent product Project X.

Project X

The whole concept of Esports and 100 Thieves is based on Video gaming, which is why Matt and John what to take it a step forward. Their initial thinking was they host a number of experienced content creators and players. This gives them a deeper look into what players are actually looking for in a game, and where to implement certain things.

Welcome to Project X! We are making a video game with our creators, our pros, and our community. pic.twitter.com/AfmQNcD4Wn — Project X (@100T_ProjectX) May 18, 2022

John said”What we think makes this project unique is we’re going to develop it the 100 Thieves way. We hope to make a great game by taking a radically different approach: with our content creators and esports pros as key contributors, and by building in public with our community.”

The reasoning behind the code name is that they took the “project” which is common in all games codenames and added 100t’s X to it. As of now, we don’t have any knowledge about the game, its genre, or anything else except its code name.

However, you can keep up with any updates or announcements by following their socials.

