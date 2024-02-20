Valkyrae’s New Music Video: Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Ylona Garcia Ask Fans to Set the Album Cover for 100 Thieves’ Next Music Video

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is all set to feature in a new music video alongside Leslie “Fuslie” Ann Fu. The video, which is a collaboration between 100 Thieves and Filipino-Australian singer/songwriter Ylona Garcia is due to drop this week.

According to Valkyrae’s recent X (Twitter) post, Ylona Garcia, a Filipino-Australian singer, songwriter, and actress has teamed up with 100 Thieves to release her next music video. The song is set for a release anytime this week and will feature Ylona along with Valkyrae and Fuslie from the 100 Thieves organization. Valkyrae even seemed quite excited about this new opportunity as she revealed the news on X, stating, “Heyyy, totally not releasing a song this week with 100Thieves.. and totally not releasing a music video.”

Valkyrae’s recent announcement of getting featured in the Ylona Garcia X 100 Thieves music video has relieved some doubts about the streamer’s future. As a matter of fact, a few months ago, fans were already convinced that Valkyrae was about to leave 100 Thieves for good. It is to be noted that the streaming sensation had removed the 100T feature from her official X account.

Thankfully, Valkyrae cleared out the speculations in her immediate livestream stating that she did so to promote her merchandise and will put the feature back after the launch. As promised, the streamer put back the tag on her bio within a few days. Although Valkyrae addressed all the speculations, termed them as inaccurate, and put back the 100T tag on her X account, fans still had some doubts about her departure. Therefore, the music video announcement might finally put those rumors to bed.

Which photo will Valkyrae choose for the album cover?

It is important to understand that the song is a joint effort of Ylona Garcia, Valkyare, and Fuslie. Therefore, the announcement was made simultaneously on all their personal social media accounts and further reposted on the 100 Thieves page. While their X (Twitter) announcements asked their fans to check out their Instagram profiles, the Instagram description of the music release asked their fans for help with the album cover.

Valkyrae, Ylona Garcia, and Fuslie have posted a total of six potential album covers and asked their fans to choose one from the carousel. Their description stated, “Totally not asking you to choose your favorite photo from this carousel that will potentially be the album cover… but you should totally drop a comment on your favorite photo from this carousel…or not.”

Although we still don’t know which picture will feature as the album cover, there have been encouraging amounts of comments suggesting the best. Readers should note that as of now the numbers 2 and 4 got the most votes from fans.