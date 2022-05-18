Sayaplayer Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at The Guard one of the most impactful player Sayaplayer Valorant Settings, gear, and more.

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is a South Korean Professional Valorant player. He is currently a member of the Guard, a recent Valorant organization dominating its way to the top. Guard has disrupted the current Valornat Competitive scene starting with their performance in NA Stage 1 Challengers.

And a reason for this insane performance from them is Sayaplayer. He usually prefers to play the role of a Dualist, and mostly is a Jett main. And he playes his role too perfectly, by creating space and winning fights that are not meant to. And he does that by using these settings and gear.

Sayaplayer’s Gear

Sayaplayer Valorant in-game Settings

Sayaplayer Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 1000

1000 In-game Sensitivity – 0.339

0.339 eDPI – 339

339 Scoped Sensitivity – 0.9

0.9 Polling Rate – 1000

Sayaplayer’s Valorant Crosshair settings





Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 1

On Outer Lines: Off

Sayaplayer Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: Mouse C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Sayaplayer’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



Sayaplayer currently has 30K subscribers on his Youtube channel, and a whopping 74.6 K followers on his Twitch. But his popularity is on a constant rise, as he continues to improve and thrive in his current career. He is without a doubt one of the best Jett players from NA.

Also, don’t forget to check out his Twitter, and if you want to drop a follow or maybe a message, your wish.