100 Thieves’ Partnership With Crocs has an Interesting Story Behind it

100 Thieves recently got themselves in hot waters for the silliest reason. They were fined $5,000 by the League Championship Series (LCS) after their ace laner Rayan “Sniper” Shoura was spotted open-toe Crocs at the tournament. However, it seems like the American esports organization has found the most fitting response.

The American esports organization recently took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce their partnership with none other than Crocs. Throughout the video, Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho and other teammates kept asking Sniper about his secret to becoming a top laner in League of Legends.

After rejecting various guesses like practicing multiple hours or using specific computer peripherals, the 100 Thieves’ League squad suggested was it the Crocs. However, the ace laner also rejected this suggestion. Then a message pops up, “It’s definetly the Crocs” and the video concludes with both Sniper and Ssumday holding a pair of Crocs in their hands.

This wasn’t the organization’s only response to the fine they received. All 100 Theives’ League team members wore Crocs while taking first place at the LCS, although this footwear was closed-toe to avoid further problems. Moreover, despite Sniper rejecting Crocs being the reason behind him becoming top lane in the announcement video, Sniper claimed those shoes were lucky for him, according to GGRECON.

Fans are eager to get their hands on 100 Thieves’ Crocs

The fans were also upset about 100 Thieves getting fined for wearing Crocs at LCS. Hence, they found the Crocs collaboration to be quite hilarious and claimed it was the correct response.

It has only been a couple of days since the American organization was fined, so their getting this collaboration in such a short time surprised some fans. One fan even wondered if they planned the partnership before the LCS incident.

Fans also jokingly claimed this was a partnership that esports deserved. Moreover, they are eager to get their hands on these new 100 Thieves’ Crocs. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time 100 Thieves have responded in this manner, as they have silenced critics calling them “hoodie org” by winning esports tournaments. For those who don’t know, they earned the nickname for being accused of focusing more on content creation than esports.