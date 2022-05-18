Is Buying Valorant Skins actually worth it?

Are you looking to spend money on Valorant skins and are stuck thinking should you do it or not. Maybe this will help you.

One of the most unique and impressive things about Valorant is its Skin collections. Full of intrigue, animations, and out-of-the-world finishers. Over the years we have seen a plethora of skin collections starting from Elderflame, Reaver, Prime, Glitchpop, and a ton more.

Most famous skin collections consist of various weapon skins, with melee skin alongside them. However, there is one thing that is necessary to acquire these skins, money.

Are Valorant Skins Worth it?

The one key benefit of buying valorant skins is that you support the developers who made the game you love. And you get to dominate your rank matches with the skins you love and adore.

Personally, skins are a great addition to a game if you enjoy and wish to continue playing the game itself. But if you’re just browsing then maybe buying skins right away is not a favorable option.

Checking Purchase History For Valorant

Here are the steps to retrieve your Valroant purchase history:

Step 1: Visit the Valorant Support site, and click on the Purchase History

Step-2: Then you will see a log-in button on the screen, where you have to enter the details of the account whose’s purchase history you want to see.

Step 3: After entering your credentials, you will see a button saying “Get my purchase history“, click on it.

Step-4: And voila, you can now see the total amount you spent with details on when you spent it.

Hope you are happy with the amount of money you have spent on Valorant. And if you are not, don’t worry those skins were not a bad investment as they most definitely gave you aimbot.