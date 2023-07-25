Not the Red Bull Car, nor His Controversial Parenting- Jos Reveals the Real Reason Behind Max Verstappen’s Supermacy

Once again, the victory had ‘Max Verstappen’ etched on it as the Hungarian GP saw yet another display from the driver. Verstappen went from surprising, to “boring”, to straight-up impressive this season. The topic has gone beyond the point of complaints to one of awe. There are a lot of factors that people want to associate this success with. But his father is of a different opinion.

In discussing what makes Verstappen who he is, his bloodline takes a special place. Having a professional karter as a mother and an F1 driver for a father, speed literally courses through the champion’s veins. This more or less also includes the upbringing given to him by his father Jos. Ruthless and subject to controversy, the glimpses of Verstappen’s childhood only show he was molded for the track.

The other side of the argument also gives Red Bull their due, as aero-god Adrian Newey has crafted the beast helping Verstappen achieve his greatness. Unmatched and complex, try as they may, rivals want to replicate the RB19, but will never come close to the real deal.

However, something must have switched in Verstappen. Something that is propelling this invincible form. As people look for excuses, Jos Verstappen says it as it is: it’s just Max.

Max Verstappen has one secret to racing

In conversation with Tom Clarkson from the F1 Nation podcast, Jos was pulled aside from the celebrations at the Red Bull garage and asked about Verstappen’s dominance. “Yep, it really works out. The performance Max is doing… it’s unbelievable”

Talking about the mindset that is giving him these results, the proud father explained, “He’s very focused. he loves racing. During the week he doesn’t want to know anything about F1, and then when the weekend is there, he’s there. And I think that’s what he wants. When he’s there he’s focused, but when the race is finished it’s done.”

When asked about his childhood obsession with racing, to now being a bit more laid back, Jos believes nothing has actually changed. “for me, Max hasn’t changed. At home he’s on a sim, he loves that and he is still very easygoing. I don’t see any change with him.”

However, Jos can’t ignore the Red Bull effect either. “I mean the team has made a fantastic car and he is putting the effort in and it comes out.”

Verstappen helps Red Bull achieve the impossible

After breaking the historic record for the most consecutive wins in the sport’s history. Emotional about equalling his heroes at McLaren. But he also tipped his hat to his number 1 driver.

“I think he’s a driver totally at one with himself, at one with the car, [has] total confidence and trust in the team, I think what we’re witnessing with him at the moment is a sportsman absolutely at the top of his game – it’s a joy to work with.”

Horner also acknowledged the fact that Verstappen doesn’t necessarily accept the flowers thrown his way, but it doesn’t mean they stop. “Max is a very modest guy, sometimes he’s uncomfortable with the plaudits that are given to him, but he deserves all the credit in the world for the way he’s driving at the moment.”

The driver has been inevitable. And it really is a moment to witness in the sport. Such talent is a rarity and should be appreciated while still around.