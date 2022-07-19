F1

Charles Leclerc’s $320,000 stolen Richard Mille watch has been identified in Spain with three Neapolitan thieves as suspects.

Charles Leclerc’s $320,000 stolen Richard Mille watch has been identified in Spain with three Neapolitan thieves as suspects.
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"The Schumacher family donated around $507,000"– How Mick Schumacher came in rescue for kids affected by flood
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Charles Leclerc’s $320,000 stolen Richard Mille watch has been identified in Spain with three Neapolitan thieves as suspects.
Charles Leclerc’s $320,000 stolen Richard Mille watch has been identified in Spain with three Neapolitan thieves as suspects.

Charles Leclerc’s very expensive Richard Mille watch, which was stolen in Viareggio earlier this year,…