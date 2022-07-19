Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina performs an F1 equestrian routine paying respect to her father’s legacy in Italy

Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina pays respect to her father with an equestrian routine with his Ferrari racing suit in an event in Italy

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher is currently resting at his home in Switzerland, recovering from the 2013’s ski accident.

The former dominant Ferrari champion is one of the most respected drivers on the grid due to his illustrious career in motorsports.

His health condition is private among his family members and close friends. Corinna Schumacher handles the business side of his ventures. Their children currently pursue their interests as Mick driver with Haas in F1, and Gina is an accomplished equestrian.

Michael Schumacher’s F1 race displayed with a horse

Gina Schumacher won the gold medal at the Reining European Championship with the German National team. Moreover, in 2019, she performed a special equestrian routine in Italy.

She wore a Ferrari racing suit with a helmet and sat on her horse performing a special Ferrari routine. The routine began with her taking her horse for a spin.

The horse had a special Ferrari rear wing that read ‘horse power’ above his tail. The highlight of the routine was when she performed a Ferrari pitstop.

Gina Schumacher reflects on the special Ferrari performance

Few of the members dressed up as pit crew. They enacted the wheel change, fuel pump, and stop-go routine in style. The fans watching the routine could not help but remember her father doing the same on the track.

She wrote the following on her Instagram after the event: “Freestyle here Italy. What a fun evening and a great way to end our European show season! I am very thankful for all my family and friends that support me so much!”

In conclusion, she added: “Without you, it wouldn’t have been possible! Big thank you! My horse was so good, he didn’t care about all the noise and the very fancy spoiler.”

