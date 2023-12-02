F1 Expert Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Not Win Another Title as Long as Max Verstappen Drives for Red Bull

Max Verstappen was a class apart in 2023 as he cruised to his third consecutive world championship. He won 19 out of the 22 races. With the Dutchman displaying unprecedented dominance, F1 expert Peter Windsor does not see Lewis Hamilton winning another championship as long as the 26-year-old is driving for Red Bull.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, the 71-year-old explained how he sympathizes with Hamilton following what transpired at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As a result, Windsor said that he wants to see the Briton win a record eighth championship.

However, the Australian journalist said that he is not sure if Hamilton can do so. “I’m not so sure that he (Lewis Hamilton) will get that chance as long as Max drives for Red Bull,” explained Windsor (as quoted by gpfans.com).

With the new regulations only set to come in 2026, Verstappen has a golden opportunity to extend his dominance in the upcoming two seasons. Red Bull aero God Adrian Newey is confident that his side has an “important margin” to unearth to make the RB20 even stronger than the RB19.

Max Verstappen could be the favorite in both 2024 and 2025

A report from Motorsport Italy recently revealed that Adrian Newey believes that the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren will only be able to catch up to the performance of the RB19. However, with Red Bull having a good understanding of where they need to improve their car, the 64-year-old does not expect any of his team’s rivals to be able to catch up to them.

As per the report, Newey “expects his opponents to be able to match the performance of the Red Bull RB19 next year. But the English genius is also certain that he has kept an important margin for growth in his pocket for the RB20“.

If Newey is able to indeed discover this “margin,” Red Bull’s RB20 could indeed be a force to reckon with. Such optimism from the Red Bull camp only suggests that the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren have a tall order ahead if they are to close the gap to the Milton Keynes outfit.