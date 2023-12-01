Italian Report Unearths “Important Margin” by Adrian Newey That Will Make RB20 Even More Lethal

Red Bull’s RB19 is arguably the greatest-ever car that has been produced in F1 history. The car helped Red Bull establish unprecedented dominance as they won 21 of the 22 races in 2023. However, as per a recent Italian report, the team’s dominance is unlikely to stop anytime soon. The report states that the RB20 could be even more lethal than the RB19.

According to Motorsport Italy (as quoted by Junaid), Adrian Newey has already said “that he expects his opponents to be able to match the performance of the Red Bull RB19 next year. But the English genius is also certain that he has kept an important margin for growth in his pocket for the RB20“.

The report goes on to add that matching Red Bull in 2024 as a result of Newey’s “margin” will be far from easy. However, since the technical regulations are relatively stable, it does give the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren an opportunity to come up with a surprise.

Since Red Bull are once again likely to be the dominant team in 2024, Max Verstappen is again the favorite to win the championship for a fourth consecutive time. One of the key reasons why the Milton Keynes outfit are likely to have continued success is because of how strategically they used their wind tunnel time.

Red Bull began working on RB20 much earlier than expected

Since Red Bull were utterly dominant in 2023, it gave them an opportunity to begin working on their 2024 car much earlier than most would have expected. Another motivation for them to begin working early on their 2024 car was because of the wind tunnel penalty they had after they exceeded the cost cap in the 2021 campaign.

With Red Bull having begun working on their 2024 car earlier than their rivals, it will definitely make them the favorites once again. Hence, the upcoming regulations change in 2026 could be the only major hope for the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, and the rest of the grid to have an opportunity to fight Red Bull for the championship.