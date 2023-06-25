Helmut Marko Unconcerned Whether Canada was a Blip or Not Until Red Bull has Max Verstappen

MaxIn recent developments, Aston Martin and Mercedes have made quite some improvements to catch up to the defending champions Red Bull. At the recently concluded Canadian Grand Prix, the two rivals have shown just how much they have improved. Mercedes in particular, are showing huge progress after their upgrades in Monaco paid dividends.

However, the upcoming races in July starting with the Austrian GP followed by the British GP, will show if Aston Martin and Mercedes have actually made any advancements.

Despite this, Red Bull chief, Helmut Marko is unconcerned because he and his team have Max Verstappen, the driver with the finest form, at their disposal.

Max Verstappen is a driver who can give any team a befitting edge in any situation. So much so that his dominance has even bored the Dutch fans. Hence, there are multiple reasons why Marko is unbothered in spite of the rivals’ making progress.

Why is Marko relaxed because of Max Verstappen?

Helmut Marko recently claimed that he is happy and content and at the same time. He is relaxed because Red Bull has Max Verstappen as their driver.

Notably, the Dutchman has certainly been a driver who gives the Milton-Keynes-based team an extra edge. Verstappen has been able to find out extra pace in the most demanding situations, with the might RB-19 in his control.

The most recent example of this was at the Monaco Grand Prix qualification where the Dutch driver pulled out a blisteringly quick lap time, that was unforeseen and shocked the entire community. It allowed him to get the pole position when most didn’t expect him to. In the end, he won the race by starting from P1.

Furthermore, Verstappen has picked up six wins in the eight races so far this season. His win in Canada means that he has 41 race wins in his career now, the most among Red Bull’s 100 F1 race victories. All these factors made Helmut Marko say as per De Telegraaf, “…. we always have Max.”

Did Verstappen make Red Bull a better team?

Following the conclusion of the Canadian Grand Prix and his 41st race win, the 25-year-old made an astonishing claim. He wanted to highlight his individual prowess while talking about his Red Bull stint.

According to Marca, the two-time world champion, who picked up 15 wins out of 17 total Red Bull victories last year, said that things would have been very different at the Austrian team without him.

It should interesting to see how far Red Bull manages to keep up their dominance. Internally, Red Bull are still struggling with the punishments they got after breaching the budget cap. Hence, if Mercedes and Aston Martin keep growing in terms of performance, Red Bull and Verstappen will be forced to look over their shoulders.