F1 Expert Reckons Toto Wolff “Does Not Understand F1” After Toto Wolff Refuses to Acknowledge Max Verstappen’s Achievements

The Italian GP saw Max Verstappen claim his tenth consecutive GP win, and with it, he created a new record for the history books. While many celebrated the Dutchman’s feat and congratulated him for it, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was far from impressed. He refused to acknowledge the record and called it irrelevant. FI Maximaal now quotes Peter Windsor’s statements about Wolff’s reaction as he claims the latter doesn’t understand the sport.

Advertisement

Verstappen has been on a dominant run this season, winning all but twelve of the fourteen races so far. By winning his tenth GP on the trot, Verstappen took another step towards an inevitable third straight driver’s world championship. A major reason behind Red Bull and Verstappen’s success has been the RB19. Despite the team suffering monetary and technical penalties owing to cost cap breaches, the team has produced a car that’s faster than all the other cars on the grid.

Peter Windsor claims Toto Wolff does not have enough knowledge about F1

After a historic race win in Italy, Verstappen became the first man to ever win ten races in a row. While many congratulated the defending champion for his feat, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff claimed the record to be irrelevant. He added it was only an entry on a Wikipedia page no one would read rather than congratulating the Dutchman over an impressive feat. In response to the same, F1 expert Peter Windsor refuted Wolff’s claims and said he had little knowledge of the business.

Advertisement

“I tend not to concern myself too much with those kinds of statements, but if Toto tried to detract from the work that Max has done, then I’m afraid we have to conclude that Toto does not understand much about Formula One or about drivers or specifically driving in Formula 1.”

In addition to his statements about Wolff, Windsor also took the time to appreciate the talent of Verstappen. He claims the 25-year-old is an almost perfect driver and is in an ideal environment at Red Bull. The 71-year-old claims Verstappen keeps his racing simple by driving short bends neatly and precisely while also adding he does a tremendous job under pressure.

Windsor believes Verstappen should earn more praise than he does

Of late, Verstappen has been subject to a lot of criticism for his dominance. Many people suggest the Dutchman has made the sport boring with his back-to-back wins. While the drop of 650,000 in viewership numbers is indicative of the same, Windsor claims Verstappen is not getting enough praise for his achievements.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cooldownlaps/status/1698344743271583757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The former Williams and Ferrari manager says he doesn’t think Verstappen is getting enough credit from the fans and experts. While the RB19 is a dominant car, it is the Dutchman’s driving abilities and aggressive nature that has greatly helped Red Bull’s stellar performance this season, added Windsor.

Moving further into the season, Verstappen looks set to break even more records, with the foremost being his own record from last season for most wins in a season. He could also be the one to lead his team to an unprecedented record of one team winning all the races in a racing season.