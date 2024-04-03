Known to Have Mastered Several Skills, Lewis Hamilton Lists Down Things He Is ‘Not Good’ At – “Plenty of Stuff”

Lewis Hamilton stands in a league of his own in F1 as the sport’s most successful driver of all time. To fans, he is skilled not just in the world of racing, but also off it. Music, fashion, filmmaking are just some of the things the 39-year-old has invested time and effort in. But, there are things he isn’t good at, as hard as it is to believe.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Hamilton spoke about a variety of things, including what he cannot do. The seven-time world champion said,

“I’m terrible at languages. I am terrible at Tennis. Not very good at Golf. Terrible at Maths. There’s plenty of stuff that I’m not good at.”

Hamilton added that he still gives things a go, even though he doesn’t excel in them. He doesn’t want to give up, despite the frustration he endures when he fails at them. Stemming from the same determination, Hamilton has excelled at a handful of things or maybe more away from F1. An adventure sports lover, Hamilton is an expert in skydiving and surfing. He also loves to snowboard and is really good at it.

Music plays an important role in Hamilton’s life, and he continues to learn the art. Aside from perfecting his vocals, Hamilton is also neat with the guitar and the piano. The Mercedes driver already delved into this world professionally, when he featured in Christina Aguilera’s song ‘Pipe’ under the pseudonym XNDA.

There are other surprising things Hamilton excels in and he doesn’t really have any major secret behind it. His exemplary handgun skills for example, are down to his perseverance and determination- the two elements which can never stop someone from achieving what they want.

Lewis Hamilton’s nifty hand gun skills

Being a great marksman with a gun wasn’t a skill many expected Hamilton to possess. The Mercedes driver once left an expert shooter stunned with his skills when the 39-year-old visited his ranch four years ago. Express.co.uk quoted Taran Butler as he referred to Hamilton as the “best shooter to have ever walked the Earth.”

Butler is a firearms expert who even trains Hollywood actors, but was stunned to see what Hamilton had to offer, especially because it was the first time he ever held a gun.

Butler added that Hamilton was “literally at an A-class level” for his first time on a shooting ranch. While on Butler’s ranch, Hamilton hit a number of targets using an assault rifle and a pistol. He had both guns under immense control and was swift in his movement and targeting. Butler ended up contacting Hamilton after their session. He asked the Briton if he was lying about never holding a gun before. To his surprise, Hamilton replied that he once shot a rifle in the snow somewhere, but that was it.