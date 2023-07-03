F1 Fans Blame Max Verstappen, and Not His Constant Wins for Falling Out of Love with the Sport

Max Verstappen has been the most talked about and undisputedly the best driver in recent years. However, his growing dominance isn’t in sync with his growing popularity as the fans objected to his lack of passion.

Despite all the dominance Verstappen has been showing off late, he failed to instill a greater fandom in fans in general. And this is all due to his straightforward nature and constant threats of leaving the sport.

Apart from the complainant that F1 does not offer a quality life due to extreme traveling, the two-time world champion also resorted to retirement talks if the sport keeps on adding event after event in a race weekend.

All in all, his constant retirement talks post Red Bull contract and lack of passion are what enables the fans of recent times to fall out of love with the sport.

Fans call out the lack of passion in Verstappen

The fans on social media opened up about the difference in behavior and passion all the other top drivers and world champions of the sport had.

Taking to Twitter, a user named @Ricossa shared that the period of dominance by the Red Bull driver “feels so clinical, passionless and empty.”

“The current world champion doesn’t feel a single thing as he wins race after race and it’s so f*cking frustrating because if he doesn’t care then why should we,” the post read.

Following this, the post also mentioned how Michael Schumacher lived and breathed the sport, Sebastian Vettel would have married his car, and Lewis Hamilton won every race as if it was his first. There were a few fans as well who agreed with this.

@Flukylooke believes Verstappen and Red Bull killed the sport.

@kamuiisthegoat feels Verstappen is robotic.

However, a huge section of fans disagreed with the post as they believe nobody is more race inclined than the two-time world champion.

Despite complaints, Verstappen lives in racing

In spite of all the complaints, there’s hardly a doubt about how much the Red Bull star loves racing.

Apart from saying that he races whenever he is free, he is into hours and hours of sim racing, along with a vision of trying out other series.

Admittedly, Max Verstappen has no interest in racing in the IndyCar series, but he very much wants to be involved in endurance racing once he is done with F1.