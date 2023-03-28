F1 fans think Daniel Ricciardo is taking a dig at McLaren’s horrid pace ahead of Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo won’t be driving for any team at the 2023 Australian GP, but is still in the news ahead of his ‘home race’. Ricciardo lost out on his McLaren seat at the end of the 2022 season and couldn’t find a place for himself elsewhere.

Consequently, Ricciardo signed up for his former team Red Bull as a third driver and will perform media & testing duties for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit this season. He was not present in the paddock in the opening two races this season but is sure to make an appearance in Albert Park this coming weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo is hyped ahead of the Australian Grand Prix!https://t.co/jXO3trCTS2 — The West Australian (@westaustralian) March 27, 2023

Ricciardo has been active on the news ahead of the Australian GP. First, he posted a reel on his Instagram account, showing his new wine collection. Then, on Sunday, social media showed the honey badger making the most of his F1 hiatus by partying it up in Las Vegas with The Chainsmokers.

Now, fans think that Ricciardo along with Red Bull is taking a huge dig at McLaren ahead of the race in Melbourne.

Is Daniel Ricciardo making fun of McLaren’s slow pace?

Ricciardo spent a turbulent two years at McLaren. He had a contract that ran until the end of the 2023 season, but the Woking-based squad decided to pull the plug early and pay out the remainder of his deal. His untimely exit meant that he did not have any other place to go, and Ricciardo fans were not happy with how he was left without a team for 2023.

In a promotional video for Red Bull ahead of the Australian GP, Ricciardo appeared to be driving a tractor around a field in Australia. The tractor was orange-colored, interestingly. This led to fans speculating whether Ricciardo was actually making fun of McLaren’s slow pace.

Daniel Ricciardo driving an orange tractor in the latest Red Bull promo video for #AustralianGP surely must be a dig at McLaren 😅 Ouch #F1 pic.twitter.com/RovgYe8SVJ — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) March 27, 2023

Fans reacted hilariously to it, and most of them were hopeful that this was Ricciardo intentionally taking a cheeky dig at his former employers, who unceremoniously fired him after the 2022 season.

Why is McLaren being compared to an orange tractor?

Often, when an F1 car turns out to be slow, it is compared to a tractor. This is because of its slow pace and sluggish movement. Since the tractor that Ricciardo was driving was orange (McLaren’s color) in color, fans decided to assume that the 33-year-old was making fun of it.

McLaren have had a woeful 2023 season up until now. Their drivers are yet to score points this season, with multiple issues plaguing their chances to break into the top 10. Hometown hero and Ricciardo’s replacement Oscar Piastri will be hoping to make an impact and get a good result for McLaren in Melbourne next Sunday.