F1 Female Commentators 2023: Who Are the Female Commentators and Presenters of Formula 1?

Formula 1 fans have been buzzing as the 2023 season has kickstarted, with the Bahrain Grand Prix underway. The sport’s fanbase has increased significantly in the past few years since Netflix developed the famous docuseries: Drive to Survive.

Not only have people of various age groups been attracted to the sport recently, but so have more women, despite it being male-dominated. With that in mind, here is a look at the female commentators for the F1 2023 season.

English female commentators for the 2023 season

The Sky Sports F1 English commentary team will have 13 presenters for the 2023 season. While most famous names will continue to commentate for the team, two notable names did not renew their contracts: Paul di Resta and Johnny Herbert.

The 2023 commentary team has four female commentators (nine male):

Naomi Schiff: She is the latest addition to the team and will be responsible for leading a new show, ‘Any Driven Monday’. During this show, she will be responsible for reviewing the weekend’s action alongside current drivers, analysts and other guests. Rachel Brookes: She hosts the F1 show and reports on the latest news surrounding the sport. Danica Patrick: Patrick, the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing, will serve as an expert. Natalie Pinkham: She is the host of the F1 report and is responsible for interviewing the drivers and the team bosses during Grand Prix weekends.

Female Commentators on F1 TV

Since the coverage of the 2023 season of Formula 1 in most parts of the world will solely be available on F1 TV, here is a look at the female commentators for this campaign:

Laura Winter: She is a British sports journalist specializing in motorsports and rugby. For the 2023 season, Laura will work on F1 TV as their lead broadcaster and cover all the races. Rosanna Tennant: She is responsible for hosting F1’s pre-race show is the lead commentator for the Global Pit Lane Channel. As a pit lane reporter, she is responsible for interviewing the drivers and the team bosses.

