“Max Verstappen Reminds Me of Fernando Alonso”: F1 Pundit Amazed With Similarities Between the 2x Champions

Max Verstappen maintains a healthy lead over the championship with two wins from the opening three races. Combined with the incredible pace of the RB19, the Dutchman looks unstoppable for another season.

Verstappen’s rise and current form received much praise from Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill. His hunger for success is something that is worthy of applause for the F1 nation podcast duo.

Verstappen draws level with Senna. Max took 166 races, Ayrton got there eight races quicker.

Not many drivers can read a race as well as Verstappen does. And according to Clarkson, this unique quality of the Dutchman resembles the peak, Fernando Alonso.

Tom Clarkson highlights similarities between Fernand Alonso and Max Verstappen

Tom Clarkson believes Max Verstappen is one of the complete drivers in the F1 grid. He even claimed that even his biggest rivals, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, possess the qualities he does.

Clarkson stated, “When I look at Max, I don’t see a weakness. He is quick over one lap, his racecraft is good, he is brilliant with tire management, and can read a race very well. The more I look at Max, the more I am reminded of Fernando Alonso.”

How many more titles will these three great champs win?

Clarkson believes there is no one faster than Verstappen in the current grid. The F1 presenter claims his metronomic precision, paired with his ruthless attitude, make him a serial winner.

The Dutchman’s mindset resembles that of peak Fernando Alonso from 2005-06. The Spaniard denied Michael Schumacher his eighth title and became the youngest F1 champion at the time. Alonso is described as one of the best racers, and his racecraft has been claimed to be technically superior to many of his rivals.

Clarkson added, “I think his mentality is similar to Alonso’s. No surprise that the two often praise each other in the media. I think they can see themselves in the other.” Verstappen has shared the podium with the Aston Martin driver in all three races this year.”

Red Bull star could become better in the coming years

Tom Clarkson claims Max Verstappen has become much calmer than he used to be. The Red Bull driver was previously known for his aggressive and erratic driving.

But the driver has matured in the years since, claims Clarkson. He believes the 25-year-old driver will further improve in the coming years. He stated, “It’s quite frightening to see how good he’ll become.”

Former driver Damon Hill agreed to Clarkson’s claim. The 1996 champion sees constant development in the driver’s on-track attitude matching the mentality of a world champion.

World Sportsman of the Year Nominee.. He needs to win it!! – Biggest point deficit.

– Most races won.

– Most points in a season.

– Most wins from diffrent starting positions.

– Most wins without having pole position. He was simply the best! pic.twitter.com/eIvrh4SIz7 — Donny Verstappen (@DonnyVerstappen) April 10, 2023

Hill responded, “He has shown more maturity in the application of his formidable talents. He knows when to play and when to stick. He knows when to push if he needs to, there’s no need to go flat out.”

The Dutchman leads the standings by 15 points over his teammate Sergio Perez. If Verstappen wins the title this year, he’ll become only the 5th driver to achieve this feat.