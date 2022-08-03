$1 Million worth Alex Albon signs multi-year contract with Williams

Red Bull junior Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract to stay with the Williams F1 team in the 2023 F1 season and beyond.

Alex Albon spent a year as the reserve driver for the Red Bull before making a return to F1 this year with the Williams. Going further Albon has signed a multi-year deal with the Williams team to stay in the 2023 season and beyond.

Albon had lost his F1 seat to Sergio Perez in the 2021 season after a disappointing performance in the 2020 season. However, with his return to the track this season, Albon has had an impressive run in the underperforming FW44.

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year. 😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

The 26-year-old has scored three points in the season. He finished 10th in Australia and ninth in Miami.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” said Albon.

“The team is pushing hard to progress. I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

Who will Alex Albon team up with?

Albon’s current teammate Nicholas Latifi’s contract with the Williams will expire at the end of the 2022 season.

While the grove-based team gave confirmation on Albon’s future, they are yet to announce his teammate for the next season.

F1 experts were expecting the Williams team to replace Latifi by taking Oscar Piastri on loan from Alpine for 2023. But, the situation with Piastri seems to be a bit more complicated with reports alleging that the Australian has agreed on a deal with McLaren.

Going ahead, reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries and F2 championship hopeful Logan Sargeant(a Williams Academy driver) are believed to be on the list for the second Williams seat.

