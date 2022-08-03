F1

“It’s like going back to an old girlfriend” – Sebastian Vettel could have returned to Red Bull in 2021 reveals Red Bull boss

"It's like going back to an old girlfriend" - Sebastian Vettel could have returned to Red Bull in 2021 reveals Red Bull boss
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
7-foot Shaquille O'Neal drew hilarious analogy of Phil Jackson's meditation sessions to cannabis
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It's like going back to an old girlfriend" - Sebastian Vettel could have returned to Red Bull in 2021 reveals Red Bull boss
“It’s like going back to an old girlfriend” – Sebastian Vettel could have returned to Red Bull in 2021 reveals Red Bull boss

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said the team had held “exploratory talks” with Sebastian…