“It’s like going back to an old girlfriend” – Sebastian Vettel could have returned to Red Bull in 2021 reveals Red Bull boss

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said the team had held “exploratory talks” with Sebastian Vettel over a possible return in 2021.

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1 ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP. He revealed that he will retire from F1 at the end of the season to spend more time with his family.

The German announced his retirement in an unusual way – through Instagram. Vettel had no social media present till then. But he wanted to bid farewell to the sport in a different way.

In 2020, it was revealed that Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the season. He then reached out to an old friend, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner for a return to Red Bull.

Red Bull was on the lookout for a driver to partner with Max Verstappen. But they ultimately chose Sergio Perez, making Vettel move to Aston Martin for the 2021 season.

Danke, Seb 👏 Cheers for the great times and the four World Championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z2D2igIJg1 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 28, 2022

But Horner has revealed that the team were closely in touch with the Former champion. “We had a few exploratory talks,” the Red Bull boss explained.

He adds, “But it’d be a bit like going back to an old girlfriend. It’d probably never be quite the same second time round. What we achieved together was so remarkable.”

“I think that what we achieved together was such a phenomenal thing, and that will always be part of our history. We’re tremendously proud to have had him as part of our team.”

Sebastian Vettel bids adieu to F1

Sebastian Vettel had an illustrious career in F1. The German won 53 races, and 122 podiums and was one of the most ruthless and best drivers during his prime.

He enjoyed his best days in Red Bull where he won 4 consecutive Drivers and Constructors Championships between 2010 and 2013. He later moved to Ferrari in 2015.

This was a dream move for Vettel who wanted to follow in the footsteps of his childhood icon – Michael Schumacher. Vettel was in search of his elusive 5th Championship title. But the German could never win it due to a dominant Mercedes and Lewis hamilton pair.

Max Verstappen about Sebastian Vettel’s impact on Red Bull pic.twitter.com/CvPzHH1bAu — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) July 28, 2022

Vettel moved to Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season. But Vettel, a serial winner and title contender during his prime wasn’t satisfied fighting for mere points in the midfield.

Christian Horner too was unaware that Vettel had planned to retire at the end of the season. But he sympathised with Vettel stating, “I think it’s the right decision for him.”

“It’s not good seeing him run around in the midfield, and I don’t think he’s getting any satisfaction from that. I think that the time is right to draw the curtain on what’s been an amazing career.”

