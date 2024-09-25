mobile app bar

10,000 Lando Norris GrandStand Tickets Get Sold Out in an Hour

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

With Lando Norris emerging as a title challenger in 2024, the support for the British racing driver has increased meteorically. Naturally, the 2025 British GP has become a hot prospect for the #4 driver’s fans. And next year, in partnership with the Silverstone Circuit, Norris has prepped a once-in-a-lifetime experience for his fans.

Norris revealed on his official Instagram account that the Grand Prix in 2025 will feature his own Grand Stand – the Landostand. Three grandstands – with a capacity of 10,000 – around the Stowe section of the circuit will be reserved for the 24-year-old’s fans. That said, according to the official website of Silverstone, the tickets have already been sold out.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening. Seeing 10,000 of you all in fluro at Stowe and even more all around the track next year is going to be absolutely insane. Thank you to you all for the support you give me and thank you Silverstone for even making this possible,” revealed the McLaren driver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

The Landostand package presents an enticing prospect for the fans of the Briton. As it turns out, the ticket includes free merchandise, a personal visit from Norris himself, and exclusive competitions for the fans.

Fans who were not able to avail of the special Landostand tickets can still buy other tickets and packages for the Grand Prix. The general sale will open for fans on the 26th of September.

The British GP this season saw Norris finish P3 behind Max Verstappen and fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton. However, with the Woking-based team looking like the fastest package on the grid, Norris’ fans will be looking forward to the #4 driver competing in his home race next season.

