“$108 for Lewis Hamilton neon hoodie”– Mercedes releases special Briton GP merchandises of seven-time world champion; where to buy?

Mercedes released special edition Lewis Hamilton merchandise ahead of the upcoming Briton Grand Prix in Silverstone this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is among the most successful Briton athletes. His seven world titles made his own country feel proud of him, and give him a knighthood.

The Briton is highly supported during his home races, and in return, he has given his home crown with a successful win record. Hamilton has won seven races in Silverstone ever since he made his F1 debut in 2007.

This will be Hamilton’s 16th appearance in the British GP. Therefore, ahead of the event, Mercedes has released a line of merchandise under Hamilton’s name.

“A special race needs a special collection. Shop the brand new Lewis Hamilton 2022 British GP range, including the second of his 2022 Special Edition Caps,” wrote Mercedes on their website

Where to buy Lewis Hamilton merchandise?

The merchandise released by Mercedes includes Lewis Hamilton 2022 Neon British GP cap which costs around $57. Meanwhile, the Hamilton hat which is in the same colour will cost $51.

The most expensive item on the list is the Lewis Hamilton 2022 Neon British GP hoodie, which is worth $108. The last item listed is a black t-shirt consisting of Hamilton’s car number 44 and is set at the price of $51.

Fans can buy these items on Mercedes’ official website. Shipping costs may apply, especially outside the European Union’s regions.

Will Mercedes improve in Silverstone?

Hamilton’s start of the season wasn’t pleasant. With excessive porpoising and slower pace in comparison to Red Bull and Ferrari. But in Montreal Mercedes clearly looked like the third-fastest team and that got him a P3 podium over there.

Now, Mercedes will be visiting Silverstone with the same floor. Thus, Silverstone could be there be a litmus test. Christian Horner has already claimed that Mercedes will be stronger in the upcoming race.

So, how Hamilton would perform Silverstone would be interesting to see. But surely, the seven-time world champion having a successful race on Sunday would be incredible for the home fans.

