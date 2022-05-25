F1

“I had to save up for it” – Lewis Hamilton reveals his first pair of hard earned $185 Air Jordans

"I had to save up for it" - Lewis Hamilton reveals his first pair of hard earned $185 Air Jordans
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Kolkata weather IPL 2022: Is it raining in Kolkata Eden Gardens right now?
Next Article
“My ‘Only the Strong Survive’ tattoo is about my upbringing and my obstacles”: Allen Iverson broke down his most meaningful tattoo and what it represents
F1 Latest News
"If Lewis Hamilton didn't have the incident in the first lap, he would have won the race"- Former Williams driver heaps praise on the seven-time World Champion for his valiant drive in Barcelona
“If Lewis Hamilton didn’t have the incident in the first lap, he would have won the race”- Former Williams driver heaps praise on the seven-time World Champion for his valiant drive in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton drove a brilliant recovery race last weekend in Barcelona, when he went from…