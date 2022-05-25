“I had to save up for it” – Lewis Hamilton reveals his first pair of hard earned $185 Air Jordans

Lewis Hamilton went sneaker shopping in Los Angeles and revealed his first pair of hard earned Air Jordans worth $185.

Lewis Hamilton carries with him a huge reputation of being a fashion monger. From having a wardrobe filled with vibrant costumes to customised designer pieces of jewellery, the Briton carries an outlandish fashion choice.

But his interest in apparel does not limit to just that, Hamilton also has a massive heart for sneakers. In 2017, when he was a four-time world champion, the Briton went sneaker shopping in Los Angeles and revealed his first pair of Air Jordans.

Any sneaker-head will understand the excitement that goes behind owning their first pair of Air Jordans. The same goes for the seven-times world champion. He owns more than hundreds of pairs of sneakers and had revealed in an interview that he is out of room to store his kicks.

It wasn’t that easy for Hamilton though. His family faced financial struggles when he was a kid trying to work his way up in motorsport. He said, “When I was younger, we really didn’t have a lot of money so I had that one pair that I always kept fresh so that I could play football on the playground.”

“I didn’t want anyone to step up on the kicks.” Talking about his collection, he revealed that his first pair of Air Jordans were ‘Air Jordan Sixes – Infrared’ worth $185.

Hamilton said, “I had to save up for it and it was not easy to find. I had to go online and I still have it.”

Lewis Hamilton owns a Vegan Sneaker streetwear line

In 2019, the Mercedes star launched a streetwear line in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The Fall 2019 TOMMYXLEWIS collection features vegan sneakers, wallets, bags, and clothing items.

Not all of the products are vegan-friendly, the line includes a coat made from wool and a down-filled parka. But a majority are made without the use of animal products.

